NFL News Roundup: Raiders HC makes big admission ahead of Colin Kaepernick workout; Soccer star Harry Kane reveals how Tom Brady let him in on massive secret and more - 27 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw surprises at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning has also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could potentially change the narrative for the league altogether, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Tom Brady hinted at NFL retirement U-turn in talks with Harry Kane

While multiple trades and free agency signings shook up the league's landscape, perhaps the biggest news was the return of arguably the greatest ever to do it. Just 40 days into his retirement, Tom Brady announced to the world that he was coming back for the 2022 NFL season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Brady's decision to return shocked the world, but English soccer star Harry Kane seems to have been on the secret. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, the England men's soccer team captain provided an interesting nugget for NFL fans:

"He actually came to a game, one of our games in the UK about two months ago. It was actually the day before he announced he was coming back to play and I asked him 'how are you getting on how is retirement treating you?' And his face was like 'hmm I'm not sure if I'm ready yet.'"

Brady will now be lacing up for his 23rd season in the NFL. With one year left on his contract, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he'll do beyond the upcoming season.

LeSean McCoy shares the reason why he feels Eric Bieniemy isn’t an NFL head coach yet

Eric Bieniemy is a name that has floated around quite a bit over the last few seasons for vacant NFL head coaching roles. The 52-year-old offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs has been interviewed by multiple franchises over the past two seasons but has failed to land the job he so desires.

Beinemy's snub has left many in the NFL baffled. Despite the Chiefs' successes over the past few seasons, the offensive coordinator's failure to land a head coach role has raised several questions. But former Chiefs player LeSean McCoy believes he knows why no one wants to make Bienemy the top man:

“He talks to players a certain way, and some players would take it. I wouldn’t take it. There’s some questions I’m gonna ask. Everyone’s accountable. It’s not because he’s a black coach [that he’s not getting hired]. That’s not the reason.”

McCoy made the comments during his appearance on SiriusXM’s “I am Athlete Tonight” podcast.

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels reveals where things stand with Colin Kaepernick

The Las Vegas Raiders were recently thrust into the spotlight thanks to reports of the franchise inviting over Colin Kaepernick for a workout. The former NFL quarterback has been pushing for a return to the league for years now and if all goes well at the Raiders workout, it could well come to fruition.

This, though, has prompted many to question whether or not Kaepernick would compete for the starting role alongside Derek Carr if signed. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, though, cleared the air on any such speculation:

"Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where he's at. I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. I don't think that's really a big thing to Derek at this point."

McDaniels further went on to state that the Raiders were very much Carr's team:

"I think he knows this is his football team and he's working like it on the field and he's leading the way that we want him to lead and he's doing all the right things."

Kaepernick himself wouldn't mind this as he has recently stated that he would be okay with taking on a backup role in a bid to make a return.

