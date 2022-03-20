NFL News Roundup: Rams lock up Matthew Stafford in new $160 million contract; Colin Kaepernick spotted training with NFL QB and more - 20 March, 2022

The demand for franchise QBs in the NFL is at an all-time high. With Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson moving on to greener pastures, many more teams are looking to lock up their star quarterbacks to long-term deals. While some former superstars are looking to make a comeback, we follow some of the most intriguing storylines from the NFL thus far.

Matthew Stafford tied down by the Rams in monster deal

With a bunch of star NFL players shifting base, the onus is on teams with bonafied superstars to make sure they have their key assets locked in. And that's exactly what the LA Rams did by offering quarterback Matthew Stafford a four-year new contract.

The new deal worth $160 million will see Stafford earn $135 million in guaranteed money. This of course means that the Rams player joins the fast expanding $40 million quarterback club. Guaranteed money is hard to come by for NFL players, but this season, franchises haven't been afraid to shower their starting quarterbacks with an embarrassment of riches.

Field Yates @FieldYates There are now six QBs making at least $40M/year.



1. Aaron Rodgers: $50.271M

2. Deshaun Watson: $46M

3. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

4. Josh Allen: $43M

T-5. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-5. Dak Prescott: $40M



Aaron Rodgers, Deshuan Watson, and Matthew Stafford will all now earn over $40 million a year thanks to their new contracts.

Colin Kaepernick works out with Justin Fields with an eye on NFL comeback

Colin Kaepernick recently made headlines by working out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former 49ers quarterback claimed that he is ready to play in the NFL again.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7



The full workout is available at this link



We are back at it today with Here's a few clips from yesterday's workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.The full workout is available at this link youtu.be/PFRq_sonf1E We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today.

In a bid to further push his return to the league, Kaepernick was spotted running drills with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The two players were spotted working out together at Morehouse College.

Jarrett Payton @paytonsun One thing that you CAN’T say about Justin Fields is that he’s not putting in the work to get better. Fields working out w/ Colin Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor and Josh Dobbs yesterday. #Bears One thing that you CAN’T say about Justin Fields is that he’s not putting in the work to get better. Fields working out w/ Colin Kaepernick, Tyrod Taylor and Josh Dobbs yesterday. #Bears https://t.co/07J3HQ1jbt

There are multiple teams in need of a quarterback. One team that has frequently featured as a possible landing spot for Kaepernick are the Seahawks. The former 49ers quarterback even talked about a potential return with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Colin Kaepernick reached out to him the other day. "Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does." Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Colin Kaepernick reached out to him the other day. "Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does."

Titans trade for Rams veteran wideout Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans were in need of a veteran wide receiver to fill up the void left by the departure of Julio Jones. The AFC South franchise decided that the player best suited to take up that role would be Rams wideout Robert Woods.

Field Yates @FieldYates The best way to describe new Titans WR Robert Woods is that he does everything well.



Route running technician, really good after the catch, great hands, awesome blocker, A+ teammate.



Huge add for the Titans. The best way to describe new Titans WR Robert Woods is that he does everything well. Route running technician, really good after the catch, great hands, awesome blocker, A+ teammate. Huge add for the Titans.

The Rams received a 2023 sixth-round pick as part of the transaction which will see Woods team up with the likes of Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown. As part of the trade, the Titans will inherit Woods' Rams contract, which runs through 2025.

