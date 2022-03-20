NFL News Roundup: Rams lock up Matthew Stafford in new $160 million contract; Colin Kaepernick spotted training with NFL QB and more - 20 March, 2022

The demand for franchise QBs in the NFL is at an all-time high. With Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson moving on to greener pastures, many more teams are looking to lock up their star quarterbacks to long-term deals. While some former superstars are looking to make a comeback, we follow some of the most intriguing storylines from the NFL thus far.
Matthew Stafford tied down by the Rams in monster deal
With a bunch of star NFL players shifting base, the onus is on teams with bonafied superstars to make sure they have their key assets locked in. And that's exactly what the LA Rams did by offering quarterback Matthew Stafford a four-year new contract.
The new deal worth $160 million will see Stafford earn $135 million in guaranteed money. This of course means that the Rams player joins the fast expanding $40 million quarterback club. Guaranteed money is hard to come by for NFL players, but this season, franchises haven't been afraid to shower their starting quarterbacks with an embarrassment of riches.
Aaron Rodgers, Deshuan Watson, and Matthew Stafford will all now earn over $40 million a year thanks to their new contracts.
Colin Kaepernick works out with Justin Fields with an eye on NFL comeback
Colin Kaepernick recently made headlines by working out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The former 49ers quarterback claimed that he is ready to play in the NFL again.
In a bid to further push his return to the league, Kaepernick was spotted running drills with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The two players were spotted working out together at Morehouse College.
There are multiple teams in need of a quarterback. One team that has frequently featured as a possible landing spot for Kaepernick are the Seahawks. The former 49ers quarterback even talked about a potential return with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
Titans trade for Rams veteran wideout Robert Woods
The Tennessee Titans were in need of a veteran wide receiver to fill up the void left by the departure of Julio Jones. The AFC South franchise decided that the player best suited to take up that role would be Rams wideout Robert Woods.
The Rams received a 2023 sixth-round pick as part of the transaction which will see Woods team up with the likes of Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown. As part of the trade, the Titans will inherit Woods' Rams contract, which runs through 2025.