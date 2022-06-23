NFL News Roundup: Ravens pair tragically pass away, Goodell testifies before Congress and more - June 22, 2022

Talk about a day filled with NFL news. Not a day goes by where we are not flooded with news regarding the biggest sporting league in the world. As teams prepare to gear up for training camp, which is due to start in the next couple of days, there are still headlines being made.

Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson tragically pass away

This is not the news that anyone wants to hear. Today, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa and current Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson have both lost their lives.

NFL @NFL We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. https://t.co/LYEHSrB7JY

Siragusa, 55, was a member of the Ravens' dominant 2000s team and a sideline reporter for FOX, while Ferguson was just 26 years old. It is truly a shocking time as the family and friends of the pair come to grips with what has happened.

Gerry Sandusky @GerrySandusky This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around. This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies at Congress

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

The investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace culture added another chapter today. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testifies, albeit remotely.

The owner of the franchise, Dan Snyder, has serious allegations against him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. In an odd turn, Snyder declined to testify, make of that what you will.

gifdsports @gifdsports Rep Maloney announces she's issuing a subpoena to force Dan Snyder to testify before congress next week after Roger Goodell says he's not responsible for Snyder not showing up today Rep Maloney announces she's issuing a subpoena to force Dan Snyder to testify before congress next week after Roger Goodell says he's not responsible for Snyder not showing up today https://t.co/2g4jfS25HJ

Goodell was grilled for around two hours per nfl.com regarding the events of the Washington owner, among other issues as well. The franchise was fined $10 million last year after attorney Beth Wilkinson gave the findings of her investigation to the Commissioner. The findings involved the workplace conduct of the franchise's owner.

The whole situation is getting rather sticky now.

Lamb ready to be Cowboys No.1

Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Following Amari Cooper's trade to Cleveland, the Cowboys' number one receiver position opened up. For many, that role is now Ceedee Lamb's. The star receiver is ready to take on the added responsibility of being "the guy".

Lamb was speaking to Mike Silver on the Open Mike Podcast and said that him being the number one receiver is something he is ready to take on.

Lamb said via nfl.com:

"That's a lot to take in. It kind of happened so fast, but I feel like that's a situation I'm ready to take on. Honestly, it kind of, in a sense, raised the standard. Obviously, I hold myself to a high standard already, but obviously, at this moment, there's nothing else you can really do but take it on. That's the energy I have."

Heading into his third season, Lamb has already shown his abilities. In his 32 games, 27 of which he has started, the receiver has 2,037 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

He is now "the guy" in Dallas and fans will hope he can reach even greater heights for the NFC East franchise in 2022/23.

