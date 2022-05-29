NFL News Roundup: Saints star calls out Tom Brady for being a "clout chaser", Jerry Jones makes bold statement regarding CeeDee Lamb and more - 28 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw surprises at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning has also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could potentially change the narrative for the league altogether, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Saints player call Tom Brady an attention seeker, deletes tweet

Tom Brady and CJ Gardner-Johnson are well-acquianted, but they're certainly not good acquaintances for each other. The Saints DB made that clear when, in a since-deleted tweet, he called out the Buccaneers QB for chasing clout with a video of a hole-in-one on the golf course:

"(Tom Brady) will do anything for clout.”

Brady and Gardner-Johnson have had no love lost in their four career matchups against each other. The Saints CB has picked off Brady twice in those matchups.

Jerry Jones throws shade at former Cowboys NFL Pro Bowler Amari Cooper following trade

CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the wideout will be an improvement over Cooper as the top receiver in the Dallas offense.

Jones stated that his comment is not a knock on Cooper, but that Lamb has the complete package of a number one receiver in “production, in the huddle and off the field.”

Going by their performances last season, Jones wouldn't be wrong. Lamb had 79 receptions, 1,012 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, making his first-ever Pro Bowl last season. Cooper, meanwhile, caught 68 passes for 865 receiving yards.

Andy Reid defends Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy after criticism from former player

Former Kansas City Chiefs player LeSean McCoy wasn't taking any prisoners during his rant against his former offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, McCoy criticized Bieniemy for his treatment towards senior players and stated that it was the reason why the highly-rated coach had failed to land a head coach role in the NFL.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, though, was prompted to come to the defense of his NFL co-worker:

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player... Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. ... He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

There have been reports of tension between Bienemy and some senior Chiefs players in the past, so while Reid might come to the NFL offensive coordinator's defense, there could be some merit to McCoy's claims.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar