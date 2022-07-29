NFL News Roundup: Steelers' Cam Heyward calls out Ben Roethlisberger over recent comments, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star leaves training camp with injury, and more | July 28, 2022

The 2022 NFL season slowly draws closer with each passing day. With just a little over a month left until kickoff, fans are gearing up for what should be another enthralling season of football.

While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on in the offseason, off-the-field controversies have hogged most of the limelight over the past few weeks.

With players now reporting for training camp, rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the NFL on July 28, 2022.

Steelers' Cam Heyward not impressed with Ben Roethlisberger's comments on modern-day players

Ben Roethlisberger retired as a Pittsburgh Steelers legend. But his recent comments on modern-day players being more focused on themselves than their team's goals didn't go down well with everyone.

Current Steelers captain Cameron Heyward, who played with Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh for a decade, seemed to take offense to Big Ben's claim and had this to say when speaking on his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast:

"It looks as though we are looked at as selfish players, and I don't think that's the point... We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced."

Heyward continued to double down on his point, saying that most players still focus on the team's needs first:

"That doesn't make them selfish or having more of a me-type attitude... There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that."

Buccaneers' starting center Ryan Jensen's chances of starting 2022 NFL season up in smoke

Things haven't gotten off to the best of starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at training camp. Starting center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field while practicing with a left knee injury.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that the center will undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury. Jensen, 31, had recently agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason.

The Buccaneers will hope the injury is not too severe as he's been the man responsible for protecting Tom Brady over the past two years.

Marcus Mariota set to start 2022 NFL season as QB1 for Falcons

The fight to be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season didn't last that long. Just one day into training camp, the team announced that they have decided on Marcus Mariota as the new starting quarterback.

The former number-two overall pick, who most recently suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, is looking to make a fresh start. Some felt that rookie Desmond Ridder, the team's 74th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, would give Mariota some competition for the role.

But it turns out, Mariota's experience in the end was enough for the franchise to pick the man to lead its offense in the 2022 NFL season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far