NFL News Roundup - Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers set to team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for 'The Match'; Colin Kaepernick ready to play as backup QB and more - 19 April 2022

This NFL offseason seems to have no end to the list of surprises it plans on throwing. From record-breaking contracts, franchise altering trades, and early retirements, this offseason has seen it all. We take a look at some of the biggest storylines that have been dominating the news cycle so far.

Colin Kaepernick still has eyes set on NFL comeback

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since January 2017. A polarizing figure in the league since, Kaepernick, however, has made it clear that he intends on making a comeback to the NFL.

He was recently an honorary guest at the University of Michigan's spring game where he was able to display some of his skills by throwing to a few players eligible for the upcoming draft. Kaepernick also recently appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, where he said the following about the chance to once again play in the NFL:

"I know I have to find my way back in. If I have to come in as a backup, that's fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Colin Kaepernick said on the @IAMATHLETEpod that he still wants to get back in the NFL and is willing to take a backup job to get in.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers looking to show Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen how it's done

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers had already made headlines earlier in the offseason for two different reasons. But now the veteran duo are once again back in the spotlight thanks to the announcement of 'The Match' 2022 lineup.

is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

Brady on Monday confirmed that he and Rodgers would join forces to take on the team of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for 2022's charity golf fundraiser.

According to reports, 'The Match' will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 1 in Wynn, Las Vegas. The third installment of the event is important for Brady as he is the only player to feature in the earlier two segments of 'The Match' and yet somehow remains winless on the fairway.

Denzel Ward commits future to Browns by signing record breaking contract

NFL teams haven't shied away from opening the checkbook this offseason. Be it the Raiders' move for Davante Adams, or the Dolphins keeping hold of star corner Xavien Howard, there's been a lot of money up for offer.

Another team that wasn't afraid to spend big were the Cleveland Browns. Signing quarterback Deshaun Watson to the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history, the Browns have made a splash once again by corner signing Denzel Ward to a blockbuster deal.

Denzel Ward @denzelward Loss of words, I’m blessed.I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns Loss of words, I’m blessed.I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns

On Monday, Ward signed a five-year deal worth $100.5 million that includes $71.25 million guaranteed with the Browns that locked his long-term future to the team. The new contract extension made him the highest-paid defensive back in the league by far.

