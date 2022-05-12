NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady bags mammoth $350 million broadcasting deal; Former Jaguars kicker sues franchise and more - 11 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with full might as a number of free agent superstars still remain up for grabs. With the draft now behind us, franchises will look to plug any gaps left on their roster.

Apart from player trades and free agency signings, news away from the field has also generated plenty of headlines from the current offseason. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Tom Brady set to join FOX after calling it a day on NFL playing career

After a 40-day retirement this off-season, Tom Brady will be back in 2022 as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When he finally decides to hang up his cleats, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will still be involved with the NFL, and you will still hear and see him on your television sets.

This is because it has been announced that Brady will join FOX as their lead analyst after his retirement, whenever that is going to be.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The future of NFL games is now set to look like this:



CBS: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo



FOX: Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady (once done playing)



NBC: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth



ESPN: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman



It could be as early as 2023, or it may be a few years before the five-time Super Bowl MVP decides to call it quits on his playing career. We don't know yet, but Brady will definitely be earning the bag. As per reports, Brady will be earning $350 million over a 10-year stretch.

Andrew Marchand @AndrewMarchand



nypost.com/2022/05/10/tom… NEW COLUMN: Why Brady and Fox Sports agreed to a $375 million broadcasting marriage. NEW COLUMN: Why Brady and Fox Sports agreed to a $375 million broadcasting marriage. nypost.com/2022/05/10/tom…

Ravens' Mike Davis had more than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen

The newly acquired Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis recently got robbed. Davis had more than $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his Atlanta home on Wednesday, as per Cobb County police records.

IG MikeDavisRB @MikeDavisRB The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts The devil works hard but I ain’t gone let it ruin me. Some youngins broke into my crib and stole my jewelry. But the most important thing they stole was my cleats with my dad name and cancer cause on it. Now that hurts

On Wednesday, May 4, Mike Davis was at a dinner when his security team alerted him of two males wearing grey hoodies and masks armed with handguns approaching his back patio. According to ESPN, further details aren't available as the case is still open.

NFL Kicker who claimed Urban Meyer kicked him during practice officially sues Jaguars

Urban Meyer, a former head coach at Ohio State, had an infamous and short-lived period with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the most successful coaches in college football history, Meyer discovered that his style of coaching didn’t translate well to the NFL.

For one thing, grown men who are paid millions of dollars don’t take kindly to being kicked, cussed and generally disrespected. The Tampa Bay times is now reporting that former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team for a full year’s salary.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron K Josh Lambo, who says Urban Meyer kicked him, is seeking his $3.5 million salary from the 2021 season, in addition to damages for emotional distress, per @NFLSTROUD K Josh Lambo, who says Urban Meyer kicked him, is seeking his $3.5 million salary from the 2021 season, in addition to damages for emotional distress, per @NFLSTROUD https://t.co/2x2zbskAoy

He claimed that the assault by Meyer adversely affected his play and that Lambo’s reporting the incident then resulted in him being cut from the team. According to the lawsuit, the fact that Lambo reported the assault before being cut violates Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blowers Act.

This act protects employees from retaliation by management for reporting violations in policy or a generally toxic work environment.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar