NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady finally comes clean on infamous 'Tuck Rule' game; Antonio Brown brutally calls out Colin Kaepernick and more - 6 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with full might as a plethora of superstars still remain up for grabs. With the draft now behind us, franchises will look to plug any gaps left on their roster.

Apart from player trades and free agency signings, news away from the field has also generated plenty of headlines from the current offseason. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

Antonio Brown slams NFL fans for sympathizing with Colin Kaepernick

Antonio Brown isn't one to mix his words. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver says things the way he sees them. Not afraid to ruffle a few feathers, the NFL wide receiver's recent take on Colin Kaepernick during an interview on the This is 50 podcast is definitely going to divide opinions:

"He's being treated well, he's got a Netflix documentary. Don't get it twisted. See, that's the wrong thing about the world. We all think Kaepernick treated so bad because they don't let him play football. They didn't let him play football but it gave him commercials. They gave him money... I'm just telling you the facts. I'm not trying to tell you none of what they did. I'm telling you the reality of what happened."

Kaepernick has been pushing for an NFL return. Meanwhile, Brown as well has been eyeing a new team for the upcoming season. But given how things currently stand, both the quarterback and the wide receiver will have to wait for their chance and watch on from the sidelines for now.

Mike Tomlin gives some clarity on Steelers QB situation following draft of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers bagged themselves hometown rookie Kenny Pickett to their roster by using their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback now joins a quarterback room consisting of Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for what's expected to be a heated contest.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Tomlin said that he expects all three quarterbacks to make a push for the starting job now available thanks to the retirement of franchise legend and future NFL Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

"I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat... The challenge is from a structure standpoint. Are we providing enough of a platform for all the guys to show what they're capable of? And so that's going to be the challenge component of it. I'm excited about watching these guys compete, just like I am at any position where you have some viable options."

While Trubisky and Rudolph know how to run an NFL offense, Pickett is undoubtedly the player Steelers fans will want to take over given his role as the potential successor to Roethlisberger.

Tom Brady admits infamous 'Tuck Rule' game might have had a fumble

Tom Brady is not only a star when it comes to leading the Buccaneers offense on the field. Even of it, he is undefeated on social media. The 44-year-old NFL quarterback is at it again, this time on TikTok.

Brady decided to jump on a trend started by popstar Justin Bieber, in which people tell him something honest. This is where Brady came in and said something monumental:

"The Tuck Rule game against the Raiders, It might have been a fumble."

The Tuck Rule game that Brady is referring to happened way back in the AFC Championship game in 2001. In the fourth quarter, the Patriots quarterback dropped back to pass with his arm in a throwing motion before deciding to "tuck" the ball into his body.

Charles Woodson of the Raiders sacked Brady and a fumble occurred which the Raiders recovered. But after a lengthy review, NFL officials deemed that the quarterback's arm was moving forward and was ruled as an incomplete pass.

The Patriots would go on to win the game and the young quarterback would help the franchise claim its first Lombardi Trophy. The rest, as they say, is history.

