NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady issues challenge to LeBron James; Antonio Brown names the franchise he wishes to retire with and more - 17 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw multiple twists and turns to keep as the edge of our seats. From blockbuster trades to some future Hall of Famers returning and some retirining, this offseason has been like any other.

With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022. Without further delay, let's look at some of the most interesting storylines from the league so far.

Antonio Brown wishes to retire a Steeler

Antonio Brown currently finds himself without a team to play for in the upcoming NFL season. His eccentric personality has disuaded teams from picking up the former four-time All Pro.

But this was not always the case. In fact, after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, Brown was one of the hottest commodities in the NFL. While stints with the Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland), New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers followed, Brown recently reiterated his desire to end his career with Pittsburgh.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

Brown, though, clarified that he did not wish to play for the franchise but simply call it a time on his career with the team.

AB @AB84 Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear

Saints HC responds to rumors of Drew Brees potentially returning to NFL

Future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees sent out a tweet last Sunday, igniting a rumor mill about him potentially returning to the NFL. He stated that he may consider pursuing a pro football return or perhaps even more senior golf tournaments.

Responding to the rumors was New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen. While the media and fans were quick to jump to conclusions about Brees' apparent plans to return to pro football, Allen doesn't believe the comments were serious:

"My wife's the one that told me about it because I don't follow social media. So I thought well, that's interesting, that'll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament... I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly hadn't had any conversations in that regard. Well, I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes but certainly, he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

Tom Brady hilariously challenges LeBron James to a game of ice hockey

With the Los Angeles Lakers failing to make the NBA playoffs this season, LeBron James has had some spare time to catch up with his fans. Late Monday night, he was answering questions on Twitter during an impromptu Q&A.

But little did he expect a question from the NFL's winningest quarterback. Tom Brady jumped in on the scene and asked who would win in a game of ice hockey between the NBA star and him.

James quipped back by claiming that he would come out on top but just barely.

James definitely made his opinion known. But who do you think would win in this battle of the GOATs?

