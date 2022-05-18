NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady set to feature in Netflix roast; Tarik Cohen suffers devastating injury and more - 18 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to throw multiple twists and turns to keep us on the edge of our seats. From blockbuster trades to off-the-field drama, this offseason has been unlike any other.

With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022. Without further delay, let's look at some of the most interesting storylines from the league so far.

Damning new details emerge in Deshaun Watson case

New details have emerged in relation to the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case and it's not looking good for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. During a pretrial deposition last week, taken on behalf of Ashley Solis, one of Deshaun Watson's massage therapists, the quarterback admitted that one of his encounters with her ended with her crying.

Originally, Watson said he didn't know why she was crying, but his actions following the encounter tell a slightly different story. According to the woman's attorney, Watson apologized to her via text message after their encounter.

The attorney also explained that his client is suing the Browns quarterback for civil assault. She claims the quarterback touched her with his penis on purpose, which led to her crying.

The quarterback is due to meet with NFL officials this week as he is being investigated in response to the 22 civil suits that accuse the Browns quarterback of lewd sexual behavior. The 26-year-old has denied the allegations and has not been charged criminally.

Netflix set to host epic Tom Brady roast

Tom Brady will be roasted as part of Netflix’s comedy series Greatest Roasts of All Time or GROAT. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used a quote from a friend and retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch to share his thoughts on the series:

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’”

The quarterback will be an executive producer on his own and future roasts. His roast will be filmed in 2023. Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said that the streaming platform could not wait to burn the quarterback:

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

NFL star Tarik Cohen tears Achilles while streaming workout live on Instagram

Things have been rough for Tarik Cohen for some time now. Earlier this off-season, the Chicago Bears released running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Looking to mount a comeback to the NFL, Cohen had been training hard.

But another misfortunate befell the running back. Currently a free agent, Cohen posted a video of him working out on his Instagram live where he suffered a serious injury.

NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that the running back had ruptured his Achilles tendon while performing the agility drill.

