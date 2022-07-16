NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady opens up regarding hardest thing about parenting, Texans settle with 30 women who had claims against team, Deshaun Watson, and more | July 15, 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to roll on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every day. While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on, off-the-field developments have gained steam in recent days.

With teams busy preparing for the new season, their rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the NFL on July 12, 2022.

Tom Brady says he and wife Gisele Bundchen's wealth hardest thing about parenting

Tom Brady is arguably the most recognizable face the NFL has ever had. His star power and fame transcends borders. Add to that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is married to former Victoria's Secret supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

All this fame, of course, means that the Brady family is loaded when it comes to those dollar bills. With a combined net worth well into the hundreds of millions, the couple's children definitely have access to what one would refer to as 'generational wealth'.

This is what the seven-time Super Bowl champion says is the hardest part of parenting his children. Appearing on the "Drive" podcast with Jim Farley Brady, provided some insight into what his kids experience and some valuable life lessons they might be missing out on:

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

Having the amount of privilege Brady's kids have is obviously something that concerns the Buccaneers quarterback:

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is. … What can we do about that?'”

Houston Texans dragged into Deshaun Watson fiasco

Deshaun Watson just can't catch a break. Despite the Cleveland Browns quarterback securing the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, the off-field controversies continue to dampen his image.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Texans have settled court cases with 30 women for their part in enabling the quarterback to commit sexual misconduct.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statements from Texans’ owners Janice McNair, and Hannah and Cal McNair about the team reaching settlements with 30 women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, along with another statement from attorney Tony Buzbee on the settlements: Statements from Texans’ owners Janice McNair, and Hannah and Cal McNair about the team reaching settlements with 30 women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, along with another statement from attorney Tony Buzbee on the settlements: https://t.co/qDsOCDJwJA

Following the settlements, statements were issued by the Texans management, including owner Janice McNair, and Hannah and Cal McNair.

Former NFL first round pick passes away aged 45

Former Carolina Panthers player Rashard Anderson unfortunately passed away at the age of 45, Jackson State University announced.

The cornerback was a highly-touted prospect entering the 2000 NFL Draft and was picked by the Panthers with the 23rd overall pick. After a brief spell in the league, Anderson suited up for Calgary Stampede in the CFL.

“The Jackson State University community mourns the loss of alumnus Rashard Anderson, one of our talented former student athletes who made an indelible mark on the gridiron and throughout his professional career in the NFL,” Jackson State University president Thomas K. Hudson said in a statement. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

