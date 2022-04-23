NFL News Roundup - Tom Brady receives contract update from Buccaneers; Antonio Brown addresses infamous Jets walkout and more - 23 April 2022

As the NFL offseason roles on, more dramatic storylines keep emerging every day. Be it blockbuster trades or incidents off the field, this offseason has had it all and more. So without further ado, we take a look at some of the most gripping storylines so far.

Tom Brady restructures contract with Buccaneers

Over the years, Tom Brady has built himself a reputation for being a team player. The quarterback has reworked his contract a number of times in the past to give his team a competitive edge when it comes to handling cap space.

As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brady has done just that once again to give the Buccaneers some more breathing space heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

The deal opens up $9 million for the Buccaneers, who head into a new era with head coach Todd Bowles at the helm.

Antonio Brown makes shocking Tom Brady claim, mixed emotions about stadium walkout

Antonio Brown isn’t one to stay away from the spotlight for long. The former Buccaneers wide receiver’s antics both on and off the pitch have been well documented over the years.

Now appearing on the "Off The Record" podcast hosted by DJ Akademiks, Brown explained how he feels about one of his most recent controversies, the infamous Jets walkout:

"I feel like I've been in a position, I mean, you know, some situations, I probably didn't handle with the best maturity, you know, probably situation as in late, well, walking out the field, you know."

Brown, though, also later said that he doesn't regret what he said or did following the incident as he was only being true to himself. The former Buccaneers player, though, dropped another bombshell, claiming that Brady never respected him during his time in Tampa:

"Tampa Bay didn't want me at all you know, Tom didn't want me. Yeah, and they put that on record a bunch of times, so at the end of the day, these guys didn't really treat me with respect. I'm the head, not the tail."

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton clears the air on recent comments about women

Cam Newton recently found himself in a world of trouble for his comments on women. While appearing on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Newton claimed that some women these days do not know how to cook or be quiet and "allow a man to lead."

But on the latest episode of his own show, 'Funky Friday', Newton provided a bit more clarity regarding his earlier comments:

“Growing up how I grew up, raising my children — my daughters — the way I raise them is completely different than how I was depicted… I know my heart, I know my intentions. I never once had this sexist mentality and I never had this dictatorship mentality towards women.”

Currently an unrestricted free agent, Newton is looking to mount an NFL comeback with a new team for the 2022 NFL season.

