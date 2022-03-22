NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady teases Julian Edelman return; Colts trade for Matt Ryan and more - 22 March 2022

This NFL offseason has seen a quarterback shuffle like none other. With bonafied superstars like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson already making the switch, more blockbuster trades are expected in the days to come with some teams still in search of their franchise QB.

While some stars are looking to find themselves a new home, there are others who seem to be contemplating a return from retirement. We bring you some of the biggest stories from the NFL so far.

Tom Brady releases new workout video with Julian Edelman prompting NFL return

Tom Brady's prowess as a recruiter is well known. The Buccaneers quarterback, who recently came out of a 40-day retirement, is now looking to run it back for what could possibly be his last season in the NFL.

Brady also seems to have the ability to convince past superstars to make a U-turn on their retirements just like him. Remember how he got star tight end Rob Gronkowski to unretire? Well, it looks like Brady is up to much of the same with former teammate Julian Edelman.

The video got fans talking about the former Patriots star's return to the NFL. This time, as a Buccaneer. But before fans get too excited, the video seems to be edited footage and not one from an actual workout involving the two.

Edelman, though, seemed to acknowledge Brady's message, which only sparked more intrigue among fans.

Edelman, who called it a day before the start of last season citing long-term knee struggles, had earlier made it clear that he was retiring for good. But the prospect of teaming up with Brady and Gronk might just be too good an offer to refuse for the former Super Bowl MVP.

Indianapolis Colts find their new QB1 in Matt Ryan following Falcons trade

Yet another superstar quarterback will don new colors for the 2022 NFL season. The Indianapolis Colts, who traded away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier in the offseason, have found their replacement in Matt Ryan.

The Atlanta Falcons received a third-round pick as part of the trade which will see Ryan lead a star-studded Indy offense. The quarterback, who played 14 seasons for the Falcons, left as a franchise legend, leading the team in all-time passing yards, passing touchdowns, and wins.

Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons A true leader in Atlanta for 14 seasons.



Thank you, Matt Ryan. A true leader in Atlanta for 14 seasons.Thank you, Matt Ryan. https://t.co/ibwwv5YDQE

The trade, though, leaves quite a dent on the Falcons. Ryan was traded to Indy but left with a dead cap hit of $40.525 million, the largest in NFL history.

The Falcons, in the meantime, were quick to bring in his replacement signing free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal.

Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer had no idea who Aaron Donald was

Urban Meyer had a disastrous stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Encountering multiple controversies during his time with the team, it seems that even after being fired, the NFL nightmare is a never-ending one for Meyer.

According to a recent article by The Athletic, a Jaguars staffer revealed that Meyer had no idea who three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald was:

“‘Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?’ Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. ‘I’m heading he might be a problem for us,’”

The shocking revelation comes alongside more damning news for Meyer, who had a rather controversial take on Florida-born wide receiver John Brown.

Mina Kimes @minakimes I know we’re getting jokes off about Urban Meyer and the Aaron Donald thing (which, fair) but holy smokes this part is offensive as hell theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… I know we’re getting jokes off about Urban Meyer and the Aaron Donald thing (which, fair) but holy smokes this part is offensive as hell theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… https://t.co/AeXwhvdmTK

With all this being said, apart from all the news already out there about Meyer's disastrous run during his time in Jacksonville, it's unlikely the former Buckeyes head coach will get another run at an NFL coaching gig anytime soon.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar