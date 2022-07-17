NFL News Roundup: Tom Brady teases Patriots reunion featuring Rob Gronkowski, controversial Raiders star announces retirement, and more | July 16, 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason continues to roll on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every day. While blockbuster trades dominated headlines early on, off-the-field developments have gained steam in recent days.

With teams busy preparing for the new season, their rosters are starting to take shape. On that note, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the NFL on July 12, 2022.

Tom Brady brings back the gang for his movie

Tom Brady may be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, but rumors of a potential New England return refuse to die down. Brady recently fueled that fantasy by sharing a photo with his former New England Patriots teammates.

TB12 took to social media to share a photo with his former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola all in the traditional Patriot blue. He shared a photo that showed them teaming up for the movie “80 for Brady” though, and not an on-field reunion.

Tom Brady @TomBrady BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. https://t.co/lmiCFulwrH

“80 for Brady” is a comedy movie that the three-time NFL MVP stars in and produces. The film is based on the true story of four friends in their '80s who are longtime fans of Tom Brady and head on the road to the Super Bowl.

Four-time Pro Bowler Richie Incognito calls it a time on his NFL career

Las Vegas Raiders lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the league. Incognito took to social media to announce his decision.

Incognito had a controversial time in the league as he was first released by the Rams after getting into a side argument with coach Steve Spagnuolo. Later on, Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins for bullying and allegedly sending a racist email to teammate Jonathan Martin.

Former Patriots star Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran NFL defensive back Jason McCourty announced via an Instagram post that he is retiring from the league after 13 seasons:

“I’m officially retiring from the National Football League... These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey. As I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed an and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. That’s what I’m most proud of when I look back on my career.”

McCourty played for the Titans, Dolphins, Browns before ultimately picking up his first Super Bowl ring with the Patriots. Jason was one part of the iconic McCourty duo which involved his twin brother Devin.

