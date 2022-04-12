NFL News Roundup - Major update received on Deshaun Watson case; Cam Newton finds himself in trouble over problematic comments more - 12 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rollercoaster continues to throw surprises at us every single day. While blockbuster trades have come to become the norm, other storylines too have come to dominate headlines. Without further ado, we look at some of the biggest storylines so far.

Deshaun Watson's civil cases will avoid trial throughout 2022 NFL season

Deshaun Watson has been one of the most talked about entities in the league over the past year or so even without throwing a football in the entire 2021 NFL season. The former Texans star landed himself in hot water over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the course of last year's offseason window.

Despite his position, the Browns decided to take a gamble on the star and traded for him from the Texans for a boat load of high draft picks and a blockbuster contract. A recent report suggests that the Browns' gamble just might just pay off.

Per the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the cases have agreed that no trials will be scheduled between August 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

Cam Newton draws heat for controversial take on women

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has been busy searching for a team to play for in the 2022 NFL season. Newton last played for the Panthers last season but saw the franchise not renew his contract.

The 2015 NFL MVP remains hopeful over a comeback, but that doesn't mean he's shunned from the spotlight. Newton recently appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and proceeded to give the internet a lot to talk about:

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing... I grew up in a three-parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad bitch!”

Newton followed up the comment by further clarifying on his previous comments:

"A bad bitch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad bitch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part”

Mediaite @Mediaite



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb https://t.co/WdYsetopRJ

"Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead."

Former Cowboys coach Gary Brown dies at 52

In what came as a shcoker to the Dallas Cowboys community, former coach Gary Brown passed away at the age of 52. Brown was dealing cancer and had been in hospice care for several weeks.

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones



➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL "Gary Brown had a bigpartnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones "Gary Brown had a big 💙 partnered with a big smile & a big personality. His energy & spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into & touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way…” - Jerry Jones➝ bit.ly/37ARYtL https://t.co/Jv8ZKn075B

Brown was also an NFL running back before his coaching stint where he played for teams like the Houston Oilers, the San Diego Chargers and New York Giants. Brown was named at the Cowboys' running back coach in 2013 and kept his role till the 2020 NFL season.

