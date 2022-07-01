NFL News Roundup: Watson's disciplinary hearing finishes, Jerry Jeudy excited to play with Wilson and more - June 30 2022

Not a day goes by in the NFL when there is no news for us to comb over. While this time of year is generally quieter, this time, it is flooded with news.

Teams are currently on a mini break as they gear up for training camp and the beginning of a long, hard slog that is an NFL season.

If you have missed any news across the league, fear not as we have you covered. Here are the latest headlines across the NFL.

Deshaun Watson's hearing wraps up

We are getting ever closer to finding out what Deshaun Watson's suspension will be. After a three-day disciplinary hearing in Delaware, that took place in front of Judge Sue Robinson has officially ended today per Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has ended for the day, which means it has wrapped up after three days. The wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling begins. The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has ended for the day, which means it has wrapped up after three days. The wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling begins.

Robinson will now be charged with working out a suspension for the Browns quarterback. Due to the civil suits leveled at him over sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

It has been reported that the league wants a year-long suspension for Watson, and it will be interesting to see where the final decision lands. For many, the length of the suspension has been the cause of much debate and it finally feels like we are getting closer to a decision.

Jerry Jeudy excited to play with Wilson

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal months ago. It was a move that signaled the Broncos are genuine Super Bowl contenders. For Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy, the prospect of playing with the future NFL Hall of Famer is something that excites him.

Jeudy was speaking to Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver and said that he is excited to play with Wilson.

Jeudy said:

"Every detail matters with (Wilson), you learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he's on the field and on the board. You realize how locked in he his. I've learned a lot. He's a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him. I mean it's going to be very exciting."

In a stacked AFC West, Denver will have its hands full just making it out of the division. The Raiders and Chargers have strengthened significantly while the Chiefs are still "the Chiefs" with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

It will be fascinating to see how the Broncos fare with Wilson under center.

Kareem Hunt is feeling good after injury plagued 2021 NFL season

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has finally turned the corner with his injuries. After playing only eight games last year (only starting one), the 26-year-old is feeling good.

He has played 32 games across three seasons in the NFL, starting just nine as injuries have followed him since his move from Kansas City.

Speaking to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com, the running back is in a good space regarding his body.

Hunt said:

"I'm good, I'm 100%. I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it. So body is feeling good, nothing's bothering me."

Ashley Bastock @AshleyBastock42 Kareem Hunt says he’s “100%” after battling calf injury last year. Also talks his desire for a contract extension and what it would mean to stick around with the #Browns long term, which @MaryKayCabot reported on a couple weeks ago. Kareem Hunt says he’s “100%” after battling calf injury last year. Also talks his desire for a contract extension and what it would mean to stick around with the #Browns long term, which @MaryKayCabot reported on a couple weeks ago. https://t.co/fCyC0Lawa8

After exploding onto the NFL scene in 2017 with the Chiefs, where he rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games. Hunt has found consistent game time to be challenging ever-since.

With Nick Chubb 'the guy' for the Browns, having someone like Hunt as a relief back makes the duo extremely deadly. Hopefully Hunt can put all his recent injury history behind him and have another superb season in 2022.

