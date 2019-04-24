NFL News: Seahawks trade Frank Clark to Chiefs, acquire 29th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Frank Clark

What's the story?

The Seattle Seahawks had only recently pinned down franchise quarterback Russell Wilson with a 4-year $140 million contract. They've continued to showcase their commitment towards building for the future by acquiring the 29th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft as well as the 2020 second round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition, the teams will also swap their third round picks this year.

The move saw star defensive end Frank Clark going the other direction, with the trade also resulting in a nine-figure contract for the University of Michigan alumnus.

In case you didn't know...

After enduring a rough 2017, the Seattle Seahawks returned to the playoffs last year after they finished with a 10-6 record in the regular season. However, Pete Carroll's men endured a 22-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round that brought an end to, what many claimed to be, an underwhelming season.

With Wilson's contract also set to then expire after the 2019 season, the future of the franchise was up in the air. However, the Seahawks decided to make things right one at a time and the first thing they did was make Wilson the highest paid player in the league. They have now acquired multiple draft picks to work towards the future.

The heart of the matter

The Seattle Seahawks already held the 21st pick in the 2019 NFL Draft owing to their Wild Card round finish last season. However, now they can claim another dexterous prospect this year itself after landing the 29th overall pick in addition to the 2020 second round pick from Kansas.

The Super Bowl XLVIII winners have had to pay a steep price though. They've had to let go of star pass rusher Frank Clark who, at 25 years of age, is most certainly in his prime. The 2015 NFL Draft pick has also landed a 5-year $105 million contract from the Chiefs in the process.

What's next?

While one might argue that the Seahawks might have lost the trade, it's worth noting that they just committed an average salary of $35 million to Wilson. Furthermore, Clark was also nearing his payday. If Seattle can manage to land someone like a Clelin Ferrell or a Brian Burns to replace the outgoing Clark, the tide would definitely turn in their favor.

