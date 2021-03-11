NFL News: Tennessee Titans are not franchise tagging TE Jonnu Smith

With the NFL franchise tag deadline ending on Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans have decided not to franchise tag Jonnu Smith. That means Jonnu Smith is set to hit the free agency market this off-season.

Jonnu Smith has come on strong the past two seasons for the Titans. Smith put up the best season of his career during the 2020 NFL season. Jonnu Smith caught 41 passes for 448 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith is one of the top three NFL tight ends in this year's free agent group. There are three teams that could use Jonnu Smith on their roster for the 2021-2022 NFL season. Let's take a look at the three potential landing spots for Jonnu Smith this off-season.

NFL Free Agency: 3 potential landing spots for Jonnu Smith

Tennessee Titans TE Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2021. Smith played alongside Delanie Walker before coming on strong during the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons. Let's take a look at how Jonnu Smith is slowly molding into a great tight end.

Jonnu Smith in the red zone among TEs this season:



🔹88.5 Receiving Grade (1st)

🔹8 TD RECs (2nd) pic.twitter.com/0JtCGydtf4 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 10, 2021

Jonnu Smith's Career Stats

-- Receptions: 114

-- Receiving yards: 1,302 yards

-- Touchdowns: 16

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer

Jonnu Smith could be heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars this off-season through free agency. The Jaguars are going to rebuild their entire offense this off-season and adding Jonnu Smith will answer the questions they have at tight end. This also gives Trevor Lawrence a reliable target to throw the football to during his rookie season.

2) Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are in need of a reliable tight end and have said they will be looking to add one this off-season. Buffalo is two offensive pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 NFL season. If the Bills can add a running back and a reliable tight end, they will be back in the AFC Championship game next year.

TE Jonnu Smith —



Dynamic traits at the position. Red zone production. Seam stretcher + run after the catch ability.



Could the Bills make a move here?



Upgrades the position. MOF target for QB Josh Allen. And Daboll would scheme him open in the low red zone. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/hLqqesLvbt — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 2, 2021

3) Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be looking for more offensive weapons for their second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. Jonnu Smith brings in a good pass-catching tight end to play alongside C.J. Uzomah. The Bengals could potentially fill their receiving group with a ton of weapons for Burrow to throw the football to in 2021.