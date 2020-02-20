NFL News: Washington Redskins' Jordan Reed clears Concussion Protocol

Washington Redskins v Arizona Cardinals

News previously broke this past week from Washington Redskins' head coach Ron Rivera, stating that tight end Jordan Reed was still in the concussion protocol, six months after he suffered the head injury in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Today, it was reported that Reed has finally cleared the concussion protocol, which was great news to hear. Head injuries are no joke in the NFL these days, which we can see the results of in players such as receiver Antonio Brown. Several players have called it quits, due to their fear of long-term effects of head injuries.

While he has cleared the protocol, many are calling for Reed to simply retire now while he can in order to save his health.

Those people calling to do so are not wrong, as Reed has suffered several concussions and injuries throughout his career.

Reed is yet to play a full season, which certainly says a lot. When healthy, however, he was a threat on the field for opposing defenses. His ability to catch and run, as well as playing as a blocking tight end helped the offense greatly.

But with a revamped front office now, the belief is that Reed will soon be released by the Redskins. It's certainly a necessary move for both Reed and the Redskins, as releasing him will save the franchise $8.5 million in cap space. That will be enough to sign a younger tight-end to help quarterback Dwayne Haskins on the field.

Reed has clearly stated that he wants to continue playing football. Depending on how hungry teams are for a tight end, he could possibly end up on a team once free agency opens. A team like the New England Patriots, who were very weak in terms of the tight end spot, could give Reed a chance to bounce back.