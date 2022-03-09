×
"He out a year cuz he bet his team was gonna win?" - Saints star questions NFL's one-year suspension of Calvin Ridley due to gambling

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Modified Mar 09, 2022 09:08 PM IST
Calvin Ridley's suspension was met with jokes and complaints across the NFL. However, one defensive star of the New Orleans Saints is looking for answers. Taking to Twitter, Cameron Jordan put forward a list of questions about the suspension, the responses to which would likely interest those following the story.

He out a yr cuz he bet his team was gon win?!? A yr thoooo sheesh? I get it but sheesh… how much was the bet I don’t even know what a multi legged parlay means… how much he was gon win? If he out a yr is he allowed to bet now!? twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

In the tweet, Jordan responded to Adam Schefter's report that Ridley placed a multi-legged parlay bet involving three, five, and eight games that included the Falcons winning. His questions were numerous. At first, he felt the league was too rough in its enforcement. After that, he started to ask questions.

Jordan wrote:

"He out a [year] [because] he bet his team was [going to] win?!? A [year] [though] sheesh? I get it but sheesh… how much was the bet I don’t even know what a multi legged parlay means… how much he was [going to] win? If he out [for a year] is he allowed to bet now!?"

The biggest question was whether Ridley could bet if he were out of the league for 2022. After losing big, most would surmise the last thing Ridley likely wants is to make another bet right now. However, would it be allowed if he decides to bet later on?

Of course, he would need to clear it with the league. However, considering he is still on an NFL contract, betting on games is likely prohibited. Considering the league is looking to punish the wide receiver, why would they allow him extra freedom?

Falcons respond to Calvin Ridley's investigation

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Falcons have commented on the wide receiver's suspension. Overall, the statement acknowledged the suspension and gave an appearance of strength while agreeing to follow the NFL's ruling. Here's what the statement read:

"We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support of the league's findings and actions," The Falcons said in a statement following Ridley's suspension on Monday. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. Any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Also Read Article Continues below

The wide receiver was rumored to be on the way out after trade rumors surfaced during the 2021 NFL season. He played in five games during the year, totaling 281 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons will have the entirety of 2022 to decide how to proceed with him. Will he find a new home for 2023?

