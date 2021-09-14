NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Power Rankings: Week 1, 2021

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is done and dusted and it's time for us to take a look at who leads the Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings. Several rookies were on display on the offensive side of the equation. Some had forgettable games, but others stood out for taking the lead in our offensive rookie rankings.

It's just one game and there are going to be changes as the season goes on. But the rookies on this list can take heart in a great start to their pro careers.

2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year - Week 1 Power Rankings

Our initial power rankings have a quarterback leading the way with a much maligned wide receiver also proving his detractors wrong. Surprisingly, given how much the Offensive Rookie of the Year rankings generally reward quarterbacks and running backs, wide receivers come into their own on our list. They capture three places in the middle bracketed by rookie quarterbacks.

Here is our Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings after Week 1.

#5 - Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

Zach Wilson aired the ball 37 times and connected on 20 of them for the New York Jets. He also led his team to one touchdown.

All of this should have been enough to see him higher up the list. Unfortunately, he also threw for one interception and was sacked six times. While that may be more a reflection of the offensive line than Wilson, it drops him to fifth in our Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings.

Zach Wilson showed flashes of his talent yesterday. He’s going to learn a lot this year. There will be ebbs & flows.



But he can’t do it all by himself. He needs help.



Jets allowed a league-high 6 sacks, 10 QB hits & 14 pressures. NYJ also had an NFL-low 2.6 yards per rush. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) September 13, 2021

#4 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Folks had already declared him a bust before the regular season even started. Chase, though, responded with a phenomenal performance against the Minnesota Vikings. He caught five times for 101 yards and the highlight was a 50-yard touchdown. In the process, he broke the franchise record as a rookie for the Cincinnati Bengals. Not bad for a guy who apparently cannot catch a thing.

LOVE this from Joe Burrow, who took the podium today just after Ja’Marr Chase.



“I thought he was dropping everything?” pic.twitter.com/9NyHbrrp3V — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2021

#3 - DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith had six catches for 71 yards and an 18-yard touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons. All the concerns over his slight frame have essentially been banished.

#2 - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle had a big game for the Miami Dolphins as they wrapped up a win against the New England Patriots. He had four catches for 61 yards. His three-yard touchdown proved to be the difference between the two teams. He settles in at number two in our Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#1 - Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Mac Jones did not lead the New England Patriots to a win but did enough to leave the fans wanting more. He threw for 281 yards and one touchdown, giving him a quarterback rating of 102.6. Along with the Bill Belichick seal of approval, his Week 1 showing sees him lead our Offensive Rookie of the Year power rankings.

