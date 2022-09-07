NFL Player Prop Futures: Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, & Trey Lance | 2022 NFL Season

The NFL season will kick off on September 8 and football fans everywhere can rejoice as the best time of year is about to begin.

This season will look very different in comparison to last year, as many stars that have changed locations.

One of, if not the biggest move of the offseason, was the Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. This seems to be the perfect landing spot for the crisp route runner since his old college quarterback Derek Carr has been the Raiders' leader for years. Many expect Adams and Carr to rekindle their chemistry from college this season.

But there are a few more interesting storylines to follow. If you want some solid last-minute props to put onto your betslip, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best future props for the 2022 season.

Bet #1: Davante Adams over 99.5 Receptions (-115)

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Davante Adams since 2018:



NFL Rank

Catches 432 1st

Red Yds 5,310 1st

Rec TD 47 1st Davante Adams since 2018: NFL RankCatches 432 1stRed Yds 5,310 1stRec TD 47 1st https://t.co/K8xMlRn2qV

"Davante Adams since 2018:" - @NFLonCBS

As mentioned above, Davante Adams has joined forces with his old college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas. In their two seasons together at Fresno State, Carr and Adams connected 232 times for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns.

They will hope to translate their college chemistry to the NFL level. In both of those college seasons, which are only 12 games long, Adams eclipsed the 99.5-reception mark.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Adams was the most consistent wideout in the NFL and worked incredibly well with Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers. He has caught 100 or more passes in three out of the last four seasons.

Another thing to consider is the division that the Raiders will be playing in. The AFC West is without a doubt the best division in the NFL, and there should be some high scoring games between these teams.

Adams has a reputation for being one of the best route runners in the league, so he would fit in well with any offense. Carr finally has another weapon in Vegas, and they could be serious playoff contenders if health doesn't get in the way.

Bet #2: Courtland Sutton over 5.5 Receiving TD (-120)

"Courtland Sutton's route-running"- @PFF

Courtland Sutton has had an unfortunate start to his career that has been headlined by injuries and bad quarterback play.

However, there is optimism that things will change for the better this season. With an offseason to regain his full health and the acquisition of Russell Wilson, Sutton could just have his best season yet. The tall, physical wideout has all the tools necessary to be a legitimate No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

After playing only one game in 2020, Sutton was able to play in all 17 games last season. He seems to have completely recovered from his knee injury and looks ready to play for a competitive Denver Broncos team this season.

The Sutton-Wilson duo should be one of the better redzone connections in the NFL this year. Consequently, expect the wideout to record over 5.5 receiving touchdowns.

Bet #3: Trey Lance over 5.5 Rushing TD (-120)

"Only Trey Lance more days til gameday."- @49ers

With Trey Lance taking over in San Francisco, this offense looks to be a little different than what it was with Jimmy Goroppolo.

Kyle Shanahan is one of the best playcallers in the NFL, so he will surely be taking advantage of his fast and physical QB around the goalline. He may give Lamar Jackson a run for his money in the rushing yards race among quarterbacks in the NFL.

This seems to be great value for a QB who could be seeing 10+ carries a game. Lance is in a great situation to succeed with the San Francisco 49ers, and we're going to ride with him to find paydirt more than six times on the ground this season.

