NFL players with highest cap hits of all-time

The NFL is quickly becoming a league with very ludicrous contracts, catching up to the likes of the NBA and MLB with $300+ million contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the league's largest contract last year with a 10-year, $450 million deal.
Linebacker Khalil Mack, tackle Trent Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Amari Cooper are a few non-quarterbacks who have been awarded contracts worth $100+ million.
With the salary cap recovering from COVID-19, it is now increasing each season again. The more salary cap teams have, the larger the contracts we will see for the top-tier superstars (usually quarterbacks).
As of 2022, the NFL quarterbacks own the top 15 cap hits in a single season. Through the 2027 season, a few of the cap hits will eclipse $50 million per year, an NFL record.
The top eight NFL cap hits in league history surprisingly fall between 2022 and 2027. A few players have appeared on the list more than once with their current contracts.
#1 NFL cap hit - QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The man with the #1 contract has the #1 cap hit, so no surprises there. The actual surprise is just how much he is set to be paid in 2027: $59.95 million.
That is basically what Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams made in the entirety of his latest contract. Unlike some of the other players on this list, you can argue that Mahomes is worth every penny.
He's a generational talent who puts his team in line to play for the Super Bowl every year.
Through five seasons, Mahomes has never had a losing season and is 50-13 in the regular season. He's made the playoffs every season that he's been the full-time starter and has been to two Super Bowls already.
#2 NFL cap hit - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen's current contract is worth just $258 million over six years, but a lot of his money comes from the back end of his deal. He will have the second-largest cap hit in league history come 2027 when he is due $51.2 million.
To put this into perspective, Allen will be paid running back Derrick Henry's entire contract in a single season.
Allen also owns the fifth-highest in 2026 with $46.9 million. The Bills have made a huge commitment to Allen in the long run and hopefully it pays off for them.
Allen has taken the Bills as far as the AFC Championship game and has a winning record of 39-21. So far, Buffalo is getting their money's worth, but they need a Super Bowl appearance in the near future.