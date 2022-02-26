NFL players with highest cap hits of all-time

The NFL is quickly becoming a league with very ludicrous contracts, catching up to the likes of the NBA and MLB with $300+ million contracts.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed the league's largest contract last year with a 10-year, $450 million deal.

Linebacker Khalil Mack, tackle Trent Williams, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Amari Cooper are a few non-quarterbacks who have been awarded contracts worth $100+ million.

With the salary cap recovering from COVID-19, it is now increasing each season again. The more salary cap teams have, the larger the contracts we will see for the top-tier superstars (usually quarterbacks).

As of 2022, the NFL quarterbacks own the top 15 cap hits in a single season. Through the 2027 season, a few of the cap hits will eclipse $50 million per year, an NFL record.

The top eight NFL cap hits in league history surprisingly fall between 2022 and 2027. A few players have appeared on the list more than once with their current contracts.

#1 NFL cap hit - QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The man with the #1 contract has the #1 cap hit, so no surprises there. The actual surprise is just how much he is set to be paid in 2027: $59.95 million.

That is basically what Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams made in the entirety of his latest contract. Unlike some of the other players on this list, you can argue that Mahomes is worth every penny.

He's a generational talent who puts his team in line to play for the Super Bowl every year.

Alex Caruso @AlexCaruso Patrick Mahomes Cap Hits by year:



This year: $7.4 Million

2022: $35.8 Million

2023: $46.8 Million



Going to be a lot harder to pay everyone starting next year Patrick Mahomes Cap Hits by year:This year: $7.4 Million2022: $35.8 Million2023: $46.8 MillionGoing to be a lot harder to pay everyone starting next year

Through five seasons, Mahomes has never had a losing season and is 50-13 in the regular season. He's made the playoffs every season that he's been the full-time starter and has been to two Super Bowls already.

#2 NFL cap hit - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's current contract is worth just $258 million over six years, but a lot of his money comes from the back end of his deal. He will have the second-largest cap hit in league history come 2027 when he is due $51.2 million.

To put this into perspective, Allen will be paid running back Derrick Henry's entire contract in a single season.

Spotrac @spotrac

$16.5M signing bonus

$42.4M 2022 bonus

$100M GTD this week

practical 5 yrs, $164.5M



Cap Hits

21: $10.2M (+$3.3M)

22: $16.3M (-$6.7M)

23: $39.7M

24: $41.7M

25: $51.2M

26: $47M

27: $40M

28: $41.5M



Full Breakdown:

bit.ly/3CsZD8O Josh Allen’s #Bills Extension$16.5M signing bonus$42.4M 2022 bonus$100M GTD this weekpractical 5 yrs, $164.5MCap Hits21: $10.2M (+$3.3M)22: $16.3M (-$6.7M)23: $39.7M24: $41.7M25: $51.2M26: $47M27: $40M28: $41.5MFull Breakdown: Josh Allen’s #Bills Extension▪️ $16.5M signing bonus▪️ $42.4M 2022 bonus▪️ $100M GTD this week▪️ practical 5 yrs, $164.5MCap Hits21: $10.2M (+$3.3M)22: $16.3M (-$6.7M)23: $39.7M24: $41.7M25: $51.2M26: $47M27: $40M28: $41.5MFull Breakdown:bit.ly/3CsZD8O https://t.co/ViUApYaYIA

Allen also owns the fifth-highest in 2026 with $46.9 million. The Bills have made a huge commitment to Allen in the long run and hopefully it pays off for them.

Allen has taken the Bills as far as the AFC Championship game and has a winning record of 39-21. So far, Buffalo is getting their money's worth, but they need a Super Bowl appearance in the near future.

