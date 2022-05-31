"Just tragic" - NFL players left stunned by the untimely passing of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney

The NFL world is in shock after the tragic passing of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney. The 25-year-old lost his life in a car accident on Memorial Day. His agent delivered the heartbreaking news.
The cornerback was a former first-round pick, taken by the Vikings, and he was signed by the Cardinals this offseason. Arizona released a statement about the passing of the 25-year-old via CBS.com.
It read:
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."
NFL players were quick to react to the shocking news, with Cardinals star J.J. Watt taking to Twitter to share his feelings. Watt wrote:
"Horrifying news to hear this morning.
"Just tragic.
"Rest In Peace Jeff."
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was next to offer his thoughts.
Jalen Reagor was heartbroken at the loss of his former teammate.
Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter and sent prayers up for him and his family.
The NFL itself sent out condolences to the 25-year-old's family and loved ones via their Twitter page.
His former team, the Minnesota Vikings, offered their thoughts on the 25-year-old's tragic passing.
Isaiah Simmons posted about his teammate saying: "Rest in paradise brotha."
Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen offered prayers to the 25-year-old and his family.
Vikings player Cam Dantzler was in disbelief over the shocking and tragic news.
Another Vikings player in Kris Boyd posted saying he is lost and that he was hitting his knees in tears.
Jeff Gladney's career had barely started
Gladney entered the league back in 2020 after he had a superb run at TCU. During his rookie year with the Vikings, the cornerback totaled 81 tackles and caused a fumble.
After some off-field issues, he sat out the entire 2021 season and would then go on to sign with the Cardinals on a two-year deal in March of this year as he looked to get his NFL career back on track. Unfortunately, he will not get that chance.
The entire comminuty is in mourning over another person who has lost their life so early. Sportskeeda is sending love and prayers to the 25-year-old's family and friends at this difficult time.