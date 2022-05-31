"Just tragic" - NFL players left stunned by the untimely passing of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney

The NFL world is in shock after the tragic passing of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney. The 25-year-old lost his life in a car accident on Memorial Day. His agent delivered the heartbreaking news.

The cornerback was a former first-round pick, taken by the Vikings, and he was signed by the Cardinals this offseason. Arizona released a statement about the passing of the 25-year-old via CBS.com.

It read:

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

NFL players were quick to react to the shocking news, with Cardinals star J.J. Watt taking to Twitter to share his feelings. Watt wrote:

"Horrifying news to hear this morning.

"Just tragic.

"Rest In Peace Jeff."

🏼 Horrifying news to hear this morning.Just tragic.Rest In Peace Jeff. Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic.Rest In Peace Jeff. 🙏🏼

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was next to offer his thoughts.

JJETS✈️ @JJettas2 🏾 Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney🙏🏾

Jalen Reagor was heartbroken at the loss of his former teammate.

Reag @jalenreagor Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III took to Twitter and sent prayers up for him and his family.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss. Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss.

The NFL itself sent out condolences to the 25-year-old's family and loved ones via their Twitter page.

NFL @NFL The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/FgN5T62q3I

His former team, the Minnesota Vikings, offered their thoughts on the 25-year-old's tragic passing.

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv

Isaiah Simmons posted about his teammate saying: "Rest in paradise brotha."

Isaiah Simmons @isaiahsimmons25 🏾 Rest in paradise brotha Rest in paradise brotha🙏🏾

Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen offered prayers to the 25-year-old and his family.

Zach Allen @TheZALLEN44 Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family. Rest In Peace Jeff. Prayers to you and your family.

Vikings player Cam Dantzler was in disbelief over the shocking and tragic news.

Cam Dantzler @camdantzler3 Not my brother man noooo Not my brother man noooo 😭

Another Vikings player in Kris Boyd posted saying he is lost and that he was hitting his knees in tears.

kris boyd™ @kris23db I’m so lost rn More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!I’m so lost rn More bad news…All I could do was hit my knees in tears!!! This is more than a rip post, I lost my brudda!!!!!!💔💔💔💔😭😭 I’m so lost rn

Jeff Gladney's career had barely started

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Gladney entered the league back in 2020 after he had a superb run at TCU. During his rookie year with the Vikings, the cornerback totaled 81 tackles and caused a fumble.

After some off-field issues, he sat out the entire 2021 season and would then go on to sign with the Cardinals on a two-year deal in March of this year as he looked to get his NFL career back on track. Unfortunately, he will not get that chance.

The entire comminuty is in mourning over another person who has lost their life so early. Sportskeeda is sending love and prayers to the 25-year-old's family and friends at this difficult time.

