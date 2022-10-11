The average age of retirement for NFL players is below 28 years old. They retire much earlier than any other career in the world and have the lowest average retirement age of all professional athletes. The violent nature of the sport, as well as the extreme physical demands, probably has a lot to do with that.
A lot of players choose to end their careers every year. Below is a complete list of NFL players who retired in 2022 following the conclusion of Week 5 of the NFL season. Let's start with the five most notable:
#1 - Ben Roethlisberger
Ben Roethlisberger is a legend for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and spent his entire 18 year career with the organization. He helped the team win two Super Bowl rings while being selected to six Pro Bowls.
#2 - Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski is widely considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He won four Super Bowl rings and was selected as a first-team All-Pro tight end four times. He retired for the second time in 2022, this time from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after first retiring from the New England Patriots in 2019.
#3 - Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth concluded his career with a memorable 2021 season. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring while also being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in his career, while being named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.
#4 - Clay Matthews III
Clay Matthews III comes from a legendary family that has produced many NFL players over the years. He is the most recent in their football bloodline, spending 11 years split between the Green Bay Packers and the Rams. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and is a two-time All-Pro.
#5 - Frank Gore
Frank Gore is best known for his consistency and durability during his impressive 16 years as a running back. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets. He earned five trips to the Pro Bowl. He is one of only three players in NFL history to record 16,000 career rushing yards. He is only behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in that regard.
Full list of 66 NFL players who retired in 2022
- Jay Ajayi
- Beau Allen
- Ricardo Allen
- Kiko Alonso
- Danny Amendola
- Blake Bortles
- Brandon Brooks
- Chris Carson
- Jack Cichy
- Cameron Clark
- Jack Crawford
- Gehrig Dieter
- Jack Doyle
- Andrew East
- B.J. Finney
- Kylie Fitts
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Kavon Frazier
- Antonio Gandy-Golden
- Eddie Goldman
- Denzelle Good
- B.J. Goodson
- Shaquem Griffin
- Joe Haden
- Chris Hogan
- Wyatt Hubert
- Richie Incognito
- Malcolm Jenkins
- Ryan Kerrigan
- Sam Koch
- Matt LaCosse
- Anthony Levine
- Brandon Linder
- Alex Mack
- Cameron Malveaux
- Ali Marpet
- Jason McCourty
- Rashaan Melvin
- Whitney Mercilus
- John Penisini
- Malcolm Perry
- Bilal Powell
- Ty Sambrailo
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Mitchell Schwartz
- Buster Skrine
- Jimmy Smith
- Lee Smith
- JR Sweezy
- Ryan Switzer
- J.C. Tretter
- Stephon Tuitt
- Alejandro Villanueva
- Trae Waynes
- Eric Weddle
- James White
- Tahir Whitehead
- Khari Willis
- Robert Windsor
- Derek Wolfe
- K.J. Wright