The average age of retirement for NFL players is below 28 years old. They retire much earlier than any other career in the world and have the lowest average retirement age of all professional athletes. The violent nature of the sport, as well as the extreme physical demands, probably has a lot to do with that.

A lot of players choose to end their careers every year. Below is a complete list of NFL players who retired in 2022 following the conclusion of Week 5 of the NFL season. Let's start with the five most notable:

#1 - Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is a legend for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and spent his entire 18 year career with the organization. He helped the team win two Super Bowl rings while being selected to six Pro Bowls.

#2 - Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is widely considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He won four Super Bowl rings and was selected as a first-team All-Pro tight end four times. He retired for the second time in 2022, this time from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after first retiring from the New England Patriots in 2019.

#3 - Andrew Whitworth

Los Angeles Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth concluded his career with a memorable 2021 season. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring while also being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in his career, while being named to four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

#4 - Clay Matthews III

Green Bay Packers LB Clay Matthews III

Clay Matthews III comes from a legendary family that has produced many NFL players over the years. He is the most recent in their football bloodline, spending 11 years split between the Green Bay Packers and the Rams. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and is a two-time All-Pro.

#5 - Frank Gore

Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore

Frank Gore is best known for his consistency and durability during his impressive 16 years as a running back. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets. He earned five trips to the Pro Bowl. He is one of only three players in NFL history to record 16,000 career rushing yards. He is only behind Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in that regard.

Full list of 66 NFL players who retired in 2022

Jay Ajayi

Beau Allen

Ricardo Allen

Kiko Alonso

Danny Amendola

Blake Bortles

Brandon Brooks

Chris Carson

Jack Cichy

Cameron Clark

Jack Crawford

Gehrig Dieter

Jack Doyle

Andrew East

B.J. Finney

Kylie Fitts

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Kavon Frazier

Antonio Gandy-Golden

Eddie Goldman

Denzelle Good

B.J. Goodson

Frank Gore

Shaquem Griffin

Rob Gronkowski

Joe Haden

Chris Hogan

Wyatt Hubert

Richie Incognito

Malcolm Jenkins

Ryan Kerrigan

Sam Koch

Matt LaCosse

Anthony Levine

Brandon Linder

Alex Mack

Cameron Malveaux

Ali Marpet

Clay Matthews III

Jason McCourty

Rashaan Melvin

Whitney Mercilus

John Penisini

Malcolm Perry

Bilal Powell

Ben Roethlisberger

Ty Sambrailo

Emmanuel Sanders

Mitchell Schwartz

Buster Skrine

Jimmy Smith

Lee Smith

JR Sweezy

Ryan Switzer

J.C. Tretter

Stephon Tuitt

Alejandro Villanueva

Trae Waynes

Eric Weddle

James White

Tahir Whitehead

Andrew Whitworth

Khari Willis

Robert Windsor

Derek Wolfe

K.J. Wright

