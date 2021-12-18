NFL players were sent startling news on Friday when the NFL announced that three games had been rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Cleveland Browns versus Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to play Saturday but will now play Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday but will now face off Tuesday. Finally, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will play Tuesday rather than Sunday.

NFL players' reactions were generally unhappy, as frustration with COVID-19 has reached another boiling point.

NFL players SLAM NFLPA on Twitter over COVID rescheduling

One of the biggest names at cornerback in the NFL, Darius Slay, was unhappy with the Eagles not receiving a forfeit. Numerous NFL players agree with Slay's feeling that if a team has a COVID outbreak, they should forfeit.

No game in NFL history has ended in a forfeit.

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️ Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾‍♂️

Another defensive back, Quandre Diggs, took more of a direct approach. He called the NFL Players Association weak while retweeting a quote from K.J. Wright. Wright claimed that if the Raiders were the team that caused the outbreak, they'd still play tomorrow.

Nino @qdiggs6 KJ @KJ_WRIGHT34



If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFL PAIf it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow PA weak af! twitter.com/kj_wright34/st… PA weak af! twitter.com/kj_wright34/st…

Speaking of Wright, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker had more to say. He was upset with the NFL for postponing their game when the plan the NFL laid out before the season involved no postponements.

KJ @KJ_WRIGHT34 Will Compton @_willcompton On behalf of the boys in Vegas we are ready to play. (I also don’t speak for everyone so let’s just say “on behalf of myself”) twitter.com/adamschefter/s… On behalf of the boys in Vegas we are ready to play. (I also don’t speak for everyone so let’s just say “on behalf of myself”) twitter.com/adamschefter/s… We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?! twitter.com/_willcompton/s… We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?! twitter.com/_willcompton/s…

The trend of defensive players tweeting their thoughts continued with Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos. Amos' tweet wasn't angry per se, but he questioned what the NFL will do going forward. It's a fair question from Amos, as cases could only increase with the holiday season upon us.

Adrian Amos @_SmashAmos31 They stressed Get the vaccine to prevent outbreak because “we are not canceling or postponing games” So now is there going to be a particular number that has to be out for a game to be changed or is this a one time thing? Not angry just curious. They stressed Get the vaccine to prevent outbreak because “we are not canceling or postponing games” So now is there going to be a particular number that has to be out for a game to be changed or is this a one time thing? Not angry just curious.

Another person who was frustrated was Raiders owner Mark Davis. Davis was outspoken about not wanting his game postponed before the NFL announced it. Davis believes his team is at a competitive disadvantage now.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told @PGutierrezESPN that moving the game back two days is a “competitive disadvantage to the Raiders.” Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told @PGutierrezESPN that moving the game back two days is a “competitive disadvantage to the Raiders.”

Raiders linebacker Will Compton followed his owner's opinion.

Will Compton @_willcompton “Any time, any place” - not the Browns “Any time, any place” - not the Browns

Casey Hayward took a direct shot at JC Tretter of the Browns. Tretter isn't just their starting center, he's also the President of the NFL Players Association.

Casey Hayward @show_case29 I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… https://t.co/MZ95eVyOiz

Another Eagles player who was among the most frustrated was Rodney McLeod. McLeod doesn't see why the Eagles' schedule has to change because Washington has a COVID outbreak.

Rodney McLeod @Rodney_McLeod4 So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh

Fletcher Cox was in support of McLeod's take. For someone as prominent in the league as Cox to feel this way says a lot.

Finally, Kendal Vickers of the Raiders simply called the NFLPA hypocrites.

The bottom line is that COVID isn't going anywhere with the regular emergence of new variants. Flexibility is how the NFL survived through the 2020 season, and flexibility is being asked of the players again. This time, however, frustrations have begun to boil.

