3 NFL players who could succeed in a completely different sport

During the offseason, countless NFL players can be seen participating in various sports outside of their own. Whether it's Tom Brady shooting a few hoops in the backyard of his palatial estate or Travis Kelce kicking around a soccer ball, NFL players enjoy dabbling in other sporting areas. How many of them could have made the official crossover and excelled in a sport other than football?

While most NFL players spent most of their childhood working and perfecting their craft, others were multiple sports athletes. If, for whatever reason, football was taken away and they were forced to take their talents elsewhere, which NFL players could excel in another sport?

While it's a difficult question to answer, there are a handful of current NFL players who could successfully make the transition if given the time and opportunity. The list of likely candidates is small but let's dive into the top three.

3 NFL players who would do well in other sports

#1 - Darren Fells

Houston Texans v Tennessee TItans

Darren Fells is a complete rarity. He never envisioned playing in the NFL. Instead, a blossoming pro basketball career made the most sense. A standout at Fullerton Union High School, Fells spent his entire collegiate career as a basketball player. Although he wasn't quite good enough to make the jump to the NBA, Fells took his talents overseas.

Fells played all over the world while putting up decent numbers. In Belgium, Fells averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. A few years later, Fells led Kataja Basket Club, averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 boards a night.

Eventually, considering his size and athleticism, Fells latched onto the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Through trial and error, Fells worked his way up to the big leagues. During his best season, which took place in 2019 on the Houston Texans, the 6'7" 270-pound tight end caught 34 balls for 341 yards and seven touchdown scores.

Currently, Fells is still waiting on his next opportunity. He isn't a game-changing tight end or a dominating power forward on the interior. Still, Fells can do a little bit of everything on both the hardwood and the turf.

#2 - Jameis Winston

88th MLB All-Star Game - Batting Practice

The effervescent smile of Jameis Winston was a contagious one on both the football field and the baseball diamond.

Winston's time at Florida State was about as prolific as possible. In 2013, Winston led the Seminoles to an undefeated season. Yet, while he received most of his praise for his supernatural gifts on the field, he was also a valued member of Florida State's baseball team.

In 2014, an MLB future appeared to be a lock if Winston truly wanted it. As a closer, Winston was practically impossible to hit. He finished the year with an ERA of 1.08 and 31 strikeouts. His seven saves during the season were tied for the eighth-most in the entire ACC.

Winston never explored how he would fare at the next level despite his exploits. Simply put, his overall football game kept him away from baseball.

Winston never explored how he would fare at the next level despite his exploits. Simply put, his overall football game kept him away from baseball.

So far, Winston's NFL career has been a rocky one. While he has made a Pro Bowl, Winston is constantly chastised for his poor decision-making and high turnover games. Recently coming off a torn ACL, if Winston is unable to return to form, he is only 28 years of age. Could a return to baseball be in play? Unlikely, but it's fun to think about.

#3 - Kyler Murray

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Oakland Athletics

Long before Kyler Murray was known for evading freakishly large defenders and chucking the rock into the end zone, the current quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals was putting together a genuinely excellent baseball career in college.

At the University of Oklahoma, Murray initially played underwhelmingly on the diamond. With a batting average of .122 and not much to offer defensively, Murray had a long way to go before being considered a legitimate prospect for Major League Baseball. Everything changed, however, the following year.

Murray developed into one of the best centerfielders in the country. He wrapped up his second season with a batting average of .296, 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and 47 RBIs. In the same breath, Murray was dominating on the football field. With 42 touchdowns, 4,362 passing yards, and a completion percentage of 69 percent, Murray cruised his way to the Heisman trophy.

Nick Walters @nickwalt Kyler Murray:

43-0 at Allen.

3X State Champ.

2X TXHSFB POTY.

2X National POTY.

Two-Sport All-American.

Heisman Trophy Selection.

First Round MLB Draft Pick.

First Overall NFL Draft Pick.



Now and forever a Texas HS Legend. Kyler Murray:43-0 at Allen.3X State Champ.2X TXHSFB POTY.2X National POTY.Two-Sport All-American.Heisman Trophy Selection.First Round MLB Draft Pick.First Overall NFL Draft Pick.Now and forever a Texas HS Legend. https://t.co/o1IvHea5CL

By year's end, Murray was selected number one overall in the NFL Draft and number nine in the MLB Draft. Baseball dreamers were incredulous as Murray would eventually choose the football field over the diamond. Still, at the age of 24, Murray is young enough to make a legitimate switch in his career.

