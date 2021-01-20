NFL Playoff bracket 2021 as of now - 20th January 2021

Both the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday will be rematches from the 2020 NFL Season. All four teams are playing on a different level and the regular season games cannot be taken into consideration. The AFC and NFC Championship Games will come down to who wants it more.

Lets take a look at the AFC and NFC Championship Games and how they will turn out.

NFL NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers are ready to meet Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will meet for the first time in the NFL Playoffs. Both Green Bay and Tampa Bay are playing on a high level and coming off big wins.

Aaron Rodgers is looking to make a big statement towards why he deserves the NFL MVP award. He is also on the hunt for his second Super Bowl ring. Green Bay will need their defense to step up against the high powered Buccaneers offense.

Bruce Arians says he lets Tom Brady do his thing 😎 pic.twitter.com/4tenVvrNPR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2021

Tom Brady continues to make history in the NFL. He is on the hunt for his record 10th Super Bowl appearance and his 7th Super Bowl ring. Tampa Bay's running game will need to get active early. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will need to figure out how to stop Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Lambeau Field and take down Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers behind a big game from Leonard Fournette. Buccaneers 24-21

Advertisement

NFL AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills are coming into Kansas City to do something that they haven't done in 20+ years, make it back to the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs are expecting Patrick Mahomes to be ready to play on Sunday night. Both teams are playing to make history for their franchises.

Josh Allen and the Bills are looking to rewrite the past struggles in the Super Bowl if they can knock off the defending champs. Buffalo made it to four straight Super Bowls but failed to win any of the four appearances. They will look to get back to the Super Bowl and win it for Buffalo.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to go to back-to-back Super Bowls. If the Chiefs can beat Buffalo and win the 2021 NFL Super Bowl, they will be the eighth team to accomplish this in NFL history. Mahomes could add another accomplishment to his already impressive resume.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s behind a huge game from Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Bills 31-24