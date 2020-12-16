NFL 2020 Playoff Scenarios: AFC

As we head into Week 15 of the NFL season, the race for the playoffs is heating up in the AFC.

With the new 7-team playoff format -- which allows 2 more teams a chance to play in the postseason from this year -- the race to make it to the playoffs is heating up with just 3 more games remaining in the regular season. With only the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers having clinched playoff spots in the AFC, the rest of the spots are very much open to be grabbed. Much has changed after the NFL Week 14 games being played.

With an emphatic win over the Cleveland Browns in what is dubbed as the game of the year, the Baltimore Ravens kept their hat in the playoff race and have a much easier schedule compared to the team which sits in that 7th spot for the playoffs.

Let’s look into the playoff scenarios for the AFC teams who are in hunt.

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Before the massive COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, this year’s Ravens team was looking like a Super Bowl contender who could challenge Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They showed the NFL why they are to be considered a threat to the Chiefs' throne.

On Monday, Lamar Jackson came back from the locker room after suffering from cramps. Then he led the Ravens on a drive which resulted in the game-winning field goal from 55 yards deep. With relatively easy games ahead they look like they will make it to the playoffs with a wild card entry.

Remaining schedule: vs Jaguars, vs Giants, at Bengals

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Week 14 was not really a good one for Dolphins. They lost their match against the Chiefs and then watched Ravens put up an amazing performance in Cleveland. The Dolphins currently hold the 7th spot in the playoffs, but after Baltimore’s win in Cleveland they have the same record as Dolphins and have considerably easier schedule.

For Miami to stay in AFC playoff hunt they will have to win their final three games and hope that Ravens or Colts drop one game.

Remaining schedule: vs Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

With a win over the Raiders in Week 14 of the NFL, Colts defeated the AFC rivals Raiders. The AFC South is the currently the only division that is close for the Colts and Titans both separated by only half a game. Colts were able to successfully keep the pressure on the Titans to win the remaining of their fixtures.

Throughout the season the Colts have been a bit inconsistent and they currently sit in the 6th spot of the AFC playoff race. They control their own destiny to clinch a playoffs spot. They have to win their game against the Steelers to keep a strong foot in the playoff race.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns (9-4)

This is the best the Cleveland Browns have been in a decade or more, their last AFC playoff appearance coming in 2007. Kevin Stefanski has done a fantastic job of moving the Browns in the right direction. Everyone had counted them out after their week 1 thumping by their division rivals Baltimore Ravens. They bounced back from that lose to win 4 straight game before losing again. In week 14 they almost pulled off a win Ravens. However, Browns are in control of their own playoff destiny too with currently sitting in the 5th spot and a relatively easy fixture with only Steelers as one the division rivals.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Tennessee Titans (9-4)

They are currently in leading the AFC South division and hold the tie-breaker over the Colts. All they have to do is to continue to win the game they are playing and they will win the division. They went on road to a division rival after suffering a loss at home. In NFL week 14 they manged to get their identity back.

Derrick Henry, the leading running back for the NFL rushing title, got back to having a normal game against the Jaguars. They currently hold the 4th spot in the conference playoffs race.

Remaining schedule: vs Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Bills Mafia has commanding lead in AFC East division. With their win over the Steelers they are two games above Miami Dolphins, they currently sit in the number 3 seed in the AFC standings and now hold the tie break after Sunday’s win over the Steelers. All they have to do is take care of their remaining games and they will clinch the division and may even move to second spot in AFC if Pittsburgh loses another game.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Patriots, vs Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

Through 11 games, the Steelers were the best and only undefeated team in the league. The AFC North was very much in their hands. Then they lost two in a row, to Washington and the Bills, making it back-to-back loss for the mighty Steelers. Even though they have clinched the playoff spot are going to postseason they still lost the chance to claim home field advantage throughout the playoffs with Kansas City’s win over Miami, they took that spot and are looking more likely to claim the best record this season in the AFC.

However, their remaining games are not looking easy and the AFC North can still come down to last game if they lose another game and Cleveland keeps on winning their games.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)

Last year's Super Bowl champions have done it again. They have moved past the Steelers, who looked like they would claim the home advantage during the playoffs lost their second game against the Bills, allowing the Chiefs to move past and lay claim to the best record in the AFC. Their only loss coming at the hands of Raiders at the start of the season. They have already claimed the division title and have also punched their tickets into the postseason. They now look to lay claim to the best record in the AFC and have home field advantage.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs Falcons, vs Chargers.