5 2021 NFL playoff teams who will miss out in 2022

The 2021 NFL playoffs were full of twists and turns. Many teams NFL fans across the world didn’t expect certain teams to amount to much, let alone make it very far, such as the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals went 4-11-1 in 2020, before making it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, in contrast, we see plenty of teams that did excel in one season, only to fall off a cliff the next. Here are five teams who made the NFL playoffs in 2021 but will miss out in 2022.

#5 - New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots snuck into the AFC playoffs in 2021, after finishing the year with a 10-7 record, coming second in the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills. However, they were trounced by the Bills once they reached the postseason, going down 47-17, in a match where head coach Bill Belichick was well and truly humbled.

2022 is only going to get tougher for the Patriots, as the Bills continue to look strong, and the Miami Dolphins made waves in free agency, bringing in Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. Even the New York Jets look like more of a threat in the division, having drafted Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This increased competition will be a bridge too far for New England to make it back to the postseason.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Similarly to the Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the AFC playoffs in 2021 by the skin of their teeth after going 9-7-1 during the regular season. They were swiftly knocked out of the playoffs during Wild Card Weekend against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21.

Since that loss, long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement, and head coach Mike Tomlin now has to choose between Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett to lead the team in 2022. Despite having superstar T.J. Watt on the other side of the ball, the Steelers’ offense could hold the team back from contention in 2022.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans

The San Francisco 49ers will likely enter the 2022 season with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, after the organization made it clear it was ready to move on from long-time starter Jimmy Garoppolo following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Despite Garoppolo leading the Niners to the NFC Championship for the second time in three seasons in 2021, the franchise cited his below par play - 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 2021 - as a reason to give sophomore Lance a shot in 2022. The fact of the matter is we don’t know how good or bad Trey Lance will be as a starter, as we only saw glimpses of him in 2021. Can he lead the team to the playoffs in his first year as a starter ahead of a proven successful quarterback in Jimmy G?

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams via trade during the 2022 offseason, increased competition in their division may see them miss the 2022 playoffs altogether.

Russell Wilson solved the Denver Broncos’ quarterback issues and also the Raiders have Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs to deal with twice a season. The fact it could be argued that the Raiders have the fourth-best quarterback in their own division is a pivotal reason as to why they may miss the 2022 postseason.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had a terrible 2022 offseason, which was so bad it wouldn’t be a surprise if they missed out on the playoffs in 2022, after going 12-5 in 2021. The Cowboys lost wide receiver Amari Cooper for just a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns, instead deciding to pay Michael Gallup a five-year, $62.5 million extension. Gallup has had injury issues, playing only nine games in 2021 before tearing his ACL in week 17. They also lost key starters in Randy Gregory and La’El Collins in free agency, and one wonders if Dallas’ draft selections can fill the voids left by these important players.

Division rival Philadelphia Eagles will be the Cowboys' main competition in 2022, and they had a fantastic draft, bringing in Jordan Davis out of Georgia in the first-round. They also acquired star wideout A.J. Brown via trade, a good friend of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

These acquisitions, along with Dallas’ shortcomings, could easily see the Cowboys miss out on the 2022 playoffs.

