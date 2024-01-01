NFL Playoff tiebreakers: Week 18 scenarios for Jaguars, Steelers, Colts, Packers

The NFL is going to have a tightly contested Week 18 for the remaining playoff spots. In the AFC, four teams have won a spot, but seeding can dramatically change. Five teams in the NFC have done so, but again, seeding can change. As for the rest of the teams, there are five AFC teams in the hunt and six NFC squads still playing for something. What are the playoff scenarios?

Jaguars playoff picture for Week 18: Can Trevor Lawrence and co. sneak into the playoffs?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the easiest path to the postseason at the moment. If they win, they would win the AFC South and be in the playoffs. If they lose, things get complicated.

That scenario would leave Trevor Lawrence and company needing losses by both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. If they won, then Jacksonville would enter the Wild Card race, where they'd need every other contending team to not win as well.

They get the listless Tennessee Titans next week, and it's win and in for Jacksonville.

Packers playoff picture for Week 18: Can Jordan Love and co. sneak into the playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers kept their season alive on Sunday night, but they're still not guaranteed a spot. They will have to beat the Chicago Bears first and foremost. If they win, they're in.

Can the Packers make it in?

They currently hold the seventh seed thanks to a laundry list of tiebreakers over other 9-7 NFC squads, so it's also win and in for them. If they lose, then they would need the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints to also lose.

Steelers playoff picture for Week 18: Can Mason Rudolph and co. sneak into the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the ninth and final alive AFC squad. They need a lot of help. Firstly, they must beat the Baltimore Ravens, who may rest players after locking up the one seed.

Can the Steelers make the playoffs?

Then, they need a lot of teams to have a particular result. The Jacksonville Jaguars need to lose and the Indianapolis Colts would need to tie with the Houston Texans since those two teams have tiebreakers over Pittsburgh.

Ties are extremely rare, but they do happen. Additionally, if the Jaguars win and take the division crown, the Steelers would be in with that tie, so it's the most important game of the week aside from their own.

Colts playoff picture for Week 18: Can Gardner Minshew and co. sneak into the playoffs?

The Indianapolis Colts may need some help to get into the playoffs. With a win on Sunday, they're once again tied for the division lead, but in second place. That leaves them with the seventh seed.

Thus, if they win, they will confirm themselves as the seventh seed in the AFC. They control their destiny, but anything other than a win effectively leaves them out. If they tie and Jacksonville loses, then Houston would win the division, but that's the only alternative.