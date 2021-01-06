NFL Playoffs Bracket Predictions: Who will win Super Bowl LV?

The regular season has come to it's conclusion, as NFL Playoffs are upon us.

The chase for the Lombardi Trophy began 17 weeks ago with 32 NFL teams. Now, 14 teams will compete in the postseason for the first time ever, as one of the most competitive seasons in NFL history continues to move along with only a month left before one team gets crowned champion.

So, how will the NFL Playoffs shake out? Take a look at our predictions as to who could possibly take home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV.

NFL Playoffs: "Super" Wild Card Round

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Bills 28, Colts 24

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Seahawks 35, Rams 10

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Washington 3

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

Prediction: Titans 28, Ravens 20

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

Prediction: Saints 31, Bears 13

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: Steelers 21, Browns 20

Breakdown: The Bills are just a significantly better team than the Colts. At nearly every position the Bills own the Colts, who are 7-5 in conference play.

The Rams might not have Goff but even if they did it's still a Seahawks win, just maybe not as embarrassing.

Chase Young made the brutal mistake of calling out Tom Brady and considering Washington literally limped to the finish line they are in no position to slow down the 3rd highest scoring offense.

The Baltimore/Tennessee rematch will be a must watch in the NFL playoffs but in Tennessee, Baltimore's winning streak will come to an end. They proved during the regular season that they still have no answer for Derrick Henry (not that anyone else does) and that will burn them come playoffs.

The Saints will likely cruise against the de facto 7th seed Chicago Bears that showed little life in their almost must win game against Green Bay in week 17.

Finally, the Browns and Steelers rubber match will be a battle till the very end, but not having your head coach on the sideline will impact the Browns chances of moving on in the NFL Playoffs in unforeseen ways.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Patrick Mahomes watches from the sideline

(4) Tennessee Titans at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Titans 17

(3) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Bills 35, Steelers 22

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Packers 24

(3) Seattle Seahawks at (2) New Orleans Saints

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Saints 17

Crazy NFL fact:



If the Kansas City Chiefs win their Divisional game, they will become the first team in history to host three straight AFC Championship Games.



The only team to do it in the NFC? The 2002-04 Philadelphia Eagles.



Both teams coached by ... Andy Reid. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 4, 2021

Breakdown: The Titans will once again walk into Arrowhead stadium during the NFL Playoffs as an underdog. However, with no major improvements or tactics to take advantage of, the Chiefs will win again.

The hottest team in the NFL Playoffs streak into the conference round, rolling the Steelers early and not looking back.

The NFC sees upsets all around as the blazing hot Bucs take advantage of maybe a more sleepy Green Bay defense. Tampa Bay's defense is good enough to keep Rodgers at a slow pace but will need to unleash their firepower to stay ahead.

The Seattle Seahawks passing defense may be bad but the 5th ranked rushing defense in the league will contain Alvin Kamara and nullify his presence, leaving little breathing room for Drew Brees and crushing their hopes of moving forward in the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Playoffs: Conference Round

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Bills 27

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Seattle Seahawks

Prediction: Buccaneers 38, Seahawks 35

Breakdown: Buffalo and KC's likely conference title matchup will (hopefully) be one for the ages, but ultimately Mahomes wins in clutch situations and while Josh Allen has proven to do the same, Mahomes' ball control and big play ability will outshine Allen.

While Seattle's run defense may be able to quell Alvin Kamara, their secondary will be greatly disappointed to learn that they'll be facing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. Both Brady and Wilson have interception fits but Tampa's defense is more likely to secure a clutch interception rather than Seattle's defense. This game would be high-action fun either way in the NFL playoffs, but Tampa's defense will have the edge.

NFL Playoffs: Super Bowl LV

Lombardi Trophy at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 17

Breakdown: Only one team beat the Chiefs at full power since their Super Bowl 54 victory. While it may take a super team comprised of legends of yesterday and today to take down the Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply won't have the energy to keep up with the youthful and fast-paced Kansas City Chiefs. Thus, the NFL Playoffs conclude with the Kansas City Chiefs taking home Super Bowl 55 and come one step closer into ushering in a new dynasty.