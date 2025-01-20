NFL Playoffs Conference Championship Head Coach Power Rankings: Why Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is dead-last

The Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs has arrived as the final four teams continue to fight for a Super Bowl ring. This stage includes both of the one seeds, a two seed and the Washington Commanders, who surprisingly advanced as the sixth-seed in the NFC. Here's where the head coaches of each team currently stand in this week's power rankings.

HC power rankings

#4 - Nick Sirianni

Nick Sirianni is the bottom-ranlked head coach of the four still remaining in the NFL Playoffs. He is making his second appearance in the Conference Championship round and his first since the 2022 NFL season when the Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl before coming up just short of a ring.

His other two trips to the NFL Playoffs included losses in the Eagles' first game, including being upset in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, bringing him to an overall 4-3 playoff record. He will need to avoid a disastrous loss to the Washoington Commanders this week, where he will be heavily favored to win.

#3 - Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn has been quietly impressive during his career as a head coach with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders. In three trips to the postseason, he has now accumulated a solid 5-2 playoff record, including a Super Bowl appearance with the Falcons and two road wins as an underdog with the Commanders this year.

#2 - Sean McDermott

Sean McDermott has accomplished just about everything with the Buffalo Bills during his time as their head coach, with the excpetion of a Super Bowl. He is making his second trip to the Conference Championship round this year, where he will get another opportunity to potentially beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has yet to beat them in the postseason during his career so far, so he will have a ton of pressure to do so, especially after defeating them in the regular season this year.

#1 - Andy Reid

Andy Reid is clearly the best head coach participating in the Conference Championship round this season. He has the second-most playoff wins in NFL history, trailing only Bill Belichick, and has also won three Super Bowl rings in the past five years.

He has the rare opportunity this year to become the first team ever to three-peat, so he and the Chiefs are chasing history.

