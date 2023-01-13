With the NFL wildcard round taking place tomorrow, the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes, will earn themselves some rest with a first-round bye..

The Chiefs earned the number-one seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record and earned a first-round bye.

Field Yates @FieldYates Update: the Chiefs have now secured a first-round bye and the number 1 seed in the AFC playoffs at 14-3.



If the Bills win tomorrow and play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, it will be at a neutral field.



A Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship game would be in Kansas City. Update: the Chiefs have now secured a first-round bye and the number 1 seed in the AFC playoffs at 14-3.If the Bills win tomorrow and play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, it will be at a neutral field.A Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship game would be in Kansas City.

Kansas City will host a TBD team next weekend at home in the divisional round and get another week of rest before their game.

The Chiefs are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl, and rightfully so. They finished with the best record in the conference. Moreover, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP, and they're one of many teams in the playoffs that are on a win-streak.

After starting the season 4-2, the Chiefs would go on to win 10 out of their next 11 games. They finished the season on a five-game winning streak, and have put up 24+ points in those games.

Their offense, led by Mahomes, was the best in the NFL as they finished number one in points per game and yards per game.

Mahomes had one of the best seasons of his accomplished career. The sixth-year quarterback threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and set a career-high in completion percentage at 67.1 per cent.

Mahomes threw for 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 358 yards with a career-high four touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs



Passing yards

Passing TDs

Passing 1st downs

Passes of 25+ yards

Total offensive yards



Pretty good, yeah? List of QB stats @PatrickMahomes led in this year:Passing yardsPassing TDsPassing 1st downsPasses of 25+ yardsTotal offensive yardsPretty good, yeah? List of QB stats @PatrickMahomes led in this year:Passing yards ✅ Passing TDs ✅ Passing 1st downs ✅Passes of 25+ yards ✅Total offensive yards ✅Pretty good, yeah? https://t.co/xH5TN3HEjL

Tight end Travis Kelce also had another career season. He recorded a career-high 110 receptions and scored a career-high 12 touchdowns while recording 1,338 yards.

The Chiefs' backfield consists of a committee led by rookie Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco recorded a team-high 830 rushing yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

McKinnon finished fourth in receiving yards with 512 yards, while setting an NFL record of nine receiving touchdowns in a single-season for a running back.

As they earned themselves a bye, coach Andy Reid said he'll rest his guys for a few days then pick things up from there.

Reid said:

“We still got to take care of business, our guys understand that. We’ll give them a few days off there next week, and then get them back in towards the end of the week and get some practice in there, then start the regular week after that. Just take a step back and get yourself where you feel stronger and healthier, mentally and physically.”

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ "We still got to take care of business...our guys understand that."



Andy Reid on the Chiefs clinching the 1-seed in the AFC. "We still got to take care of business...our guys understand that."Andy Reid on the Chiefs clinching the 1-seed in the AFC. https://t.co/DUzqAu2x2T

Why Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a good bet in the playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are a good bet in the playoffs for many reasons.

They have more experience than any other AFC playoff team, and at the age of 27, Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC playoffs. Mahomes is the only starting quarterback in the conference to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

This will be his fifth year making the post-season and he holds an 8-3 record in the post-season. He's led his Chiefs to the Super Bowl twice and is looking to make a third appearance this year.

Andy Reid is one out of the three AFC coaches who has won a Super Bowl and has made multiple appearances.

Reid has led the Chiefs to eight postseason appearances, six division titles, four consecutive AFC Championship appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs are also riding a five-game win streak. They haven't lost in over a month when they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24. The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three times in the last two seasons and the two could meet again later in the playoffs.

If the two were to meet in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs would host them as they hold a higher seed.

They will also host the lowest-seeded team after a wildcard weekend.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credirt Andy Reid and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes