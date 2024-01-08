NFL Playoffs: List of AFC Wildcard Round fixtures feat. Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

It was a whirlwind of a weekend in the AFC, and the AFC Wildcard Round is set as a result. Several teams had their hold on a playoff spot but lost the grip and others seized the opportunity and snuck into the postseason. There are familiar faces as well as new groups here to make some noise, and it should be a very interesting Wild Card Weekend next week.

The schedule is officially set, and there are plenty of key matchups to look for, including a potential revenge game on tap. Here's how things panned out and what to look forward to next week.

AFC Wildcard Round matchups

All eyes will be in Kansas City, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will meet. They met once before this season overseas and the Chiefs edged out the Dolphins by a single score.

The Dolphins had the AFC East in their grasp for a long time before a Week 18 loss forced them into a Wild Card spot and into this matchup with Tyreek Hill's former team. This game will be at 8 pm EST on January 13.

Tyreek Hill will see his former team in the AFC playoffs

The other matchup on Saturday, January 13 will be at 4:30 pm and it features the Cleveland Browns visiting the Houston Texans. By virtue of a clutch win and a loss by Jacksonville, Houston earned the AFC South crown.

This game pits the old (Joe Flacco) against the new (C.J. Stroud) in terms of quarterbacks, as well as two legitimate Coach of the Year contenders. It will be a fantastic match.

On Sunday, January 14, the AFC Wildcard Round games begin with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Buffalo Bills, who earned the divisional crown by beating Miami.

Thanks to a Steelers win and a Jacksonville loss, the Steelers narrowly snuck in. That game will likely see Mason Rudolph taking on Josh Allen, and it will be held at 1 pm EST in Buffalo.

The divisional round will start one week from Saturday, January 13, but the matchups are yet to be determined. Everything depends on which teams win, including the location of some games.