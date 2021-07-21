NFL Power Rankings 2021: Baltimore Ravens slot in at No. 7 ahead of training camp

The Baltimore Ravens remain one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC entering this NFL season. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the team to the postseason every year as QB1, a trend which looks set to continue in 2021/22.

Lamar Jackson finally won his first playoff game last postseason, beating the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card game. A disappointing defeat to the Buffalo Bills followed in the AFC Divisional playoff game but there were nothing but positive signs from the exciting QB.

The Ravens enter training camp with the potential to be Super Bowl contenders this season.

Where did the Baltimore Ravens rank in the NFL in 2020?

The Ravens were the number five seed in the AFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They had to go on the road for the playoffs after going 11-5 in the regular season.

Baltimore Ravens 2020 offensive ranking

The Ravens offense ranked seventh in points scored and first in rushing yards last season. Lamar Jackson ranked 13th in passing touchdowns and ninth in interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens 2020 defensive ranking

Baltimore's defense ranked second in points allowed and tenth in total turnovers in 2020/21. They ranked eighth against the run.

What do the Ravens need to improve upon?

Offensive improvements

The Ravens' offensive coaching staff should be focusing on letting Lamar Jackson throw more from inside the pocket. The speedy quarterback has shown he can scramble and make spectacular throws on the run. Adding a new wrinkle in the passing game would help the offense immensely.

Baltimore has drafted and signed some stellar wide receivers who should help Jackson in the passing game. Veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman offer the Ravens QB more options on offense this year.

Defensive improvements

The Ravens franchise is famous for its smashmouth defense. Look for the defensive side of the ball to once again dominate this season. Young linebacker Patrick Queen was a revelation last year and should only continue to improve.

They do need to improve their pass rush this season but they have one of the finest secondaries in all of pro football.

How can the Baltimore Ravens make a run at the Super Bowl?

Baltimore is very close to a Super Bowl appearance. They have a young, star quarterback alongside some experienced veteran defenders.

The AFC North is stacked with playoff-caliber teams this season so it won't be easy going for the Ravens, but they do have the talent to win it all.

Key players who can help Baltimore win the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson: The 24-year-old playmaker is close behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the AFC quarterback rankings. If the young QB can continue to improve his passing game, the Ravens will be challenging for Super Bowl rings for years to come.

Baltimore's defense: If the Ravens defense can reach another level in 2021 then the team could be a real Super Bowl threat. Lamar Jackson is always going to pose problems for opposing defenses, but the Ravens D just needs to slow down the opposing QB.

