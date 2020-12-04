NFL Power Rankings: AFC North, Week 13

For the AFC North, it feels like Week 12 of this NFL season ended right when Week 13 was getting started.

That's because the marquee matchup of last week in the division -- originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Thursday -- didn't happen until Wednesday of this week. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers were delayed by COVID-19 and bad weather, but finally got their Week 12 game played six days later.

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals played their games last Sunday without a hitch.

In Week 13, the Steelers have a short turnaround with a "Monday Night Football" game, while the Ravens' game originally scheduled for this Thursday has been pushed back by the NFL to Tuesday.

Here's how the AFC North teams stack up entering Week 13 of the NFL schedule.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green

In their first full game without Joe Burrow, the Bengals put 17 points on the board with backup quarterback Brandon Allen, losing 19-17 to the New York Giants.

The Bengals were also playing without No. 1 running back Joe Mixon, who's on the IR with a foot injury. The team doesn't have their best QB, RB and their most talented receiver (A.J. Green) has been unproductive all season. That's not a good formula for winning in the NFL.

Advertisement

It's hard to see another win on the schedule for the Bengals the rest of the season, even with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans on the list. This week, the Bengals travel to Miami to play the 7-4 Dolphins.

3. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh

When the Ravens were finally able to take the field and play the Steelers on Wednesday, they did it while significantly short-handed.

Advertisement

Starting QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was sidelined with COVID-19. So were running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, defensive end Calais Campbell, and linebacker Pernell McPhee. To make matters worse, cornerback Jimmy Smith left the game in the first half with a groin injury. Baltimore would lose the game, 19-14.

Robert Griffin III started at QB, but he was largely ineffective. Third-stringer Trace McSorley looked better than RG3 in limited action.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not said whether Jackson will return when the Ravens face the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in Week 13. If Jackson doesn't play, will McSorley start, or Griffin?

2. Cleveland Browns (8-3)

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

It doesn't sound like a big deal, but Cleveland Browns fans are excited that their team has clinched its first non-losing season since 2007. Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Browns their eighth win of the season, ensuring that, at worst, Cleveland will finish with an even-.500 record.

More likely, the Browns will finish with a winning record and possibly get into the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2002 NFL season.

Advertisement

They're doing it on the strength of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and the defense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been efficient, which is better than the erratic performances he had last season.

The Browns play the Tennessee Titans this week on the road, facing another NFL team that relies on its running game and defense to win.

.@joethomas73 goes in-depth to explain how Nick Chubb is able to pick up so many big runs within the offense in this week's "Cup of Joe"



☕️ » https://t.co/SDmVLZVSCj pic.twitter.com/nSjV1pPR5s — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2020

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0)

No surprise who tops this power ranking. The Steelers are the NFL's only undefeated team this season, improving to 11-0 after beating the Ravens 19-14 on Wednesday.

The Steelers have a short turnaround, facing Washington on "Monday Night Football" in the NFL's Week 13.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted in his postgame interview that Pittsburgh did not play well against Baltimore. He threw for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Benny Snell, filling in for James Conner (COVID-19), rushed for 60 yards on 16 carries.

The Steelers will look to get their playmakers back on track in Week 13. Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool each averaged less than 10 yards per catch in the Baltimore game.