NFL Power Rankings: AFC South, Week 14

The race for the AFC South is open after the Tennessee Titans suffered a major loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and the Indianapolis Colts took a win against the division opponent Houston Texans.

It's a two-team race to clinch the division between the Colts and Titans, both of which have played strongly throughout the weeks. Both teams are now 8-4 and split their season series against each other.

It is possible that both the teams will make the AFC playoffs with the additional spot available for the postseason this year.

Let's see how the teams in the AFC South division rank in the power rankings after Week 13 of the National Football League.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)

Having lost 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to struggle to close games and haven’t won since their Week 1 victory over the Colts.

Despite leading the Minnesota game through the third quarter, the Jaguars managed to lose the game in overtime with quarterback Mike Glennon throwing an interception in the overtime period to lose a close game.

The Jaguars face AFC South division rivals Tennessee Titans next, on the road. A team which is coming off a loss would be looking to bounce back with a decisive win over the Jags and stay at the top of the division amid the race in the late December.

3. Houston Texans (4-8)

This season has not gone as the Texans would have hoped. After starting 0-5, they fired head coach Bill O'Brien and are struggling under interim coach Romeo Crennel.

They lost another game to their AFC South division rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 26-20. Houston can look forward to next season and start their search for a head coach and general manager early.

The Texans' loss to Colts pushed them to a season record of 4-8. With the talented quarterback in Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt, the franchise has the foundation to make a run starting next season. Having just made the playoffs just last season, it's just about making a good new hire at the GM and head coaching positions.

2. Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

With a grind out victory over the Texans, the Indianapolis Colts made positive strides towards making the playoffs. Their victory propelled them to the same record as

AFC South division-leading Tennessee. There is still a lot of inconsistency at the quarterback position for the Colts. Philip Rivers is turned 39 years old on Tuesday; he has lot of question marks around his accuracy and ability to lead a team deep into the postseason.

Having a head-to-head record tied with the AFC South division leaders doesn’t help either. With their next game against the Raiders, who themselves are chasing a playoff berth in the AFC. it will be a game which will decide whether they win the division or claim a wild card entry into the playoffs. With the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens chasing them, the Colts have made positive moves in the right direction.

1. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Despite their embarrassing loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Titans control the AFC South division. They still have the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry, who can easily rush for 100 to 150 yards on any given Sunday. He can put this team on his back and rush them to a division title this season.

They are one of the favorite teams to make it deep into the postseason and possibly challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title. The Titans are a run-first team with QB Ryan Tannehill playing off the run game has resurged his career with the Titans.

The Titans face three teams with losing records and are up against the division rivals Jacksonville Jaguars at home up next.