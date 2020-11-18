NFL Power Rankings: AFC West, Week 11

The AFC West was full a good games this past weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos to set themselves up for a huge meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. The Chiefs pulled out a close game against the Carolina Panthers to remain at the top of the AFC West division.

Let's take a look at the AFC West power rankings going into Week 11.

4. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7)

The Los Angeles Chargers have moved down one spot after their Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are a work in progress when it comes to this season. They entered the season without their veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who is now in Indianapolis.

Watch: Justin Herbert throws a touchdown pass in his eighth consecutive game for the Los Angeles Chargers https://t.co/oT2D8ncfnu pic.twitter.com/RUjtGL6iCz — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) November 15, 2020

The Chargers are out of the playoffs and out of the race to win the AFC West. They have officially entered offseason mode. The Chargers are already beginning to plan for the NFL Draft and free agency. They're evaluating their team to find the right pieces to make them better for next season to potentially contend for an AFC West title.

3. Denver Broncos (3-6)

The Denver Broncos are coming off a tough loss to their AFC West division rival Raiders on Sunday. The Broncos are in the same position as the Chargers. They're out of the playoff race and the AFC West division race.

The Broncos have a big decision this offseason at the quarterback position. The Broncos have to answer if Drew Lock is the answer for them. The Broncos have struggled to find the answer at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired, and that struggle continues this year. We could possibly see the Broncos add another quarterback this offseason to compete with Lock.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing their remarkable season with a win over the Broncos in Week 10. The move from Oakland to Las Vegas seems to be going well for the Raiders. The Raiders are currently sitting in the fifth spot in the AFC playoff race and are on a three-game winning streak.

The Las Vegas #Raiders continued their winning ways, running away with a win against the Denver #Broncos. Leading the way were the running backs who pulverized the opponent’s defense. #RaiderNation



✍️ @_MarioTovar



👉 https://t.co/fY2HHPUDtW pic.twitter.com/N3TzVXcYKU — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) November 16, 2020

The Raiders are coming into a huge matchup with the Chiefs this weekend. Las Vegas knocked off the Chiefs earlier this season. If the Raiders can beat the Chiefs again it would be great momentum when it comes to playoff time. The Raiders will have to play better than they did the last time the two teams played. They will need quarterback Derek Carr to continue his success to win this football game against the class of the AFC West.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for revenge against the Raiders when it comes to this AFC West showdown. The Chiefs pulled out a big game against the Panthers on Sunday. Now they will look to get payback by beating the Raiders at home.

Never stop chasing improvement. pic.twitter.com/H0dh4hCbt0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 9, 2020

The Raiders came into Kansas City and knocked off the defending Champs. It is now their turn to go into Las Vegas to get payback. Patrick Mahomes is looking to cement his name as the NFL MVP. The Las Vegas Raiders are the only team to intercept Mahomes. One thing is for certain this game on Sunday will be one to watch.