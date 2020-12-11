NFL Power Rankings: AFC West, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs are tied at the top of the NFL playoff standings in the AFC

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season helped two teams clinch playoff spots. One of those teams resides in the AFC West division. The Kansas City Chiefs secured a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs this past week. The Las Vegas Raiders also came away with a win in Week 13.

Lets take a look how the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings shaped out for the AFC West division.

4) Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)

The Los Angeles Chargers were on the opposite end of the clinching of the NFL playoffs. The Chargers were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The Patriots walked into Los Angeles and dominated the Chargers in a 45-0 victory.

The @Patriots' defensive plan against the Chargers was picture perfect.



Watch the film from the dominant win in True View. (via @BaldyNFL) pic.twitter.com/sa0Hsoj9Im — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2020

The Chargers being eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs should convince the team to throw in the towel. If the Chargers have an eye on their success down the road, they should sit rookie quarterback Justin Herbert for the rest of the season. There's no need to risk him getting hurt at this point. The Chargers have nothing left to play for, and they need to focus on the future rather than the present.

3) Denver Broncos (4-8)

Advertisement

The Denver Broncos fought hard in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season against the Chiefs. Kansas City was heavily favored to win the game against the Broncos. Still, Denver made the Chiefs earn their victory. They lost a close game by a final score of 22-16. They say there's no such thing as a moral victory, but the Broncos earned one on Sunday night.

After Week 14, the Denver Broncos will most likely be eliminated from NFL Playoff contention. From there, they should start looking at the offseason and making a decision on what they want to do with their quarterback situation. Denver will most likely have a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This position will probably come with many questions about how the team can set itself up for success.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos

Advertisement

2) Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)

The Las Vegas Raiders fought off the winless New York Jets in Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season. This game came down to the fire, as a mistake by the Jets' defensive coordinator let the Raiders score a shocking game-winning touchdown.

Your Alabama Pro Athlete of the Week is Henry Ruggs. With Las Vegas trailing 28-24 and 13 seconds left, Ruggs scored on a 46-yard deep route to give the Raiders a 31-28 win over the New York Jets. Ruggs finished the day with 3 catches for 84 yards. pic.twitter.com/VUnWrKTQAl — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) December 7, 2020

The win against the Jets kept the Raiders' NFL Playoff hopes alive for another week. Las Vegas trails the Indianapolis Colts by one game for the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Raiders will welcome the Colts in Week 14 in a meeting that could determine which team will make the playoffs.

1) Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) continue to lead the AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night when they beat the Denver Broncos 22-16. With the win, he Chiefs clinched a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs and moved closer to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh's stunning loss to the Washington Football Team ended the Steelers' undefeated streak.

He was still in college. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J2xGEftbxZ — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 10, 2020

The Steelers still have the tiebreaker over the Chiefs right now. Both teams are 11-1, but Kansas City has the easier road to end the 2020 NFL Season. Fans could potentially see the Chiefs end up with home field advantage and a first-round bye if they win out.