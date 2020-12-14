NFL Power Rankings: NFC South, Week 14

The NFC South has a whole lot going on in the 2020 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to be at the top of the division, but things have changed since the middle of the season.

As of right now, the New Orleans Saint are on top of the division, with the Buccaneers trailing them. Both teams are bound to be in the playoffs this year regardless, but it will be interesting to see whether Tom Brady and his team can make it past the Saints and be on top of the NFC South.

Nonetheless, let's take a look at the power rankings for the NFC South heading into Week 14 of the NFL schedule.

4. Atlanta Falcons

While the Falcons may be third in the division, their future is certainly a question mark currently. With a mid-season head coach firing and multiple rumors of their star veteran quarterback Matt Ryan possibly being traded away before the trade deadline, there's no true sense as to what the Falcons can bring currently.

Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons

They will certainly look to start with a clean slate, as injuries have plagued the team since the beginning of the NFL season. Could Matt Ryan be on the move in the offseason and be replaced through a rookie draft pick? Or would the Falcons organization be interested in someone like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz? It's a waiting game, but interesting to watch in the NFL offseason.

3. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have had several close games this year and as a result, their record does not reflect what first-year NFL head coach Matt Rhule has been able to do with this very underrated team. Considering the team has mostly been without star running back Christian McCaffrey, one could only imagine how he can impact the offense alongside quarterback Teddy Bridgewater when healthy.

Assuming all goes to plan and the team stays with Bridgewater, with a few more additions to the defense, they could be the only threat to the Saints and Buccaneers in the future.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As some like to call them the "Tompa" Bay Buccaneers, future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is having one of his best seasons in the NFL despite the setbacks the team has had in the past few weeks. But fans should not count them out, as Brady has a long list of playoff and Super Bowl history.

Most red-zone passing TDs:

1. Aaron Rodgers - 24

2. Tom Brady - 23

3. Russell Wilson - 21

4. Patrick Mahomes - 20 pic.twitter.com/Y0LrIRnPUj — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2020

As of right now, the 7-5 Bucs have a relatively easy schedule ahead of them for the rest of the NFL season. On top of that, they are coming off their bye week and should be well-rested for the next four games they have left. Could they top the Saints? Only if New Orleans loses their next four games.

#1 New Orleans Saints

Even without Drew Brees, the Saints have stayed alive and are now standing at 10-2. Quarterback, receiver, and tight end Taysom Hill has proven to actually be a decent quarterback for the team while Brees recovers from broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Incredible throw and catch from Taysom Hill to Michael Thomas here on 3rd and 17.



QB7 looks like a completely different guy this week. #Saints pic.twitter.com/iakiMAubK9 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 6, 2020

Can Hill take this team far into the NFL postseason? It isn't easy to answer, as the Saints have had several close games that could have been losses for them. Depending upon when Brees can return will determine how impactful this team will be in the NFL playoffs.