NFL Power Rankings: NFC West, Week 11

The race for the NFC West title is going to come down to the final weeks of the season.

The division is a toss-up between three teams: The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will all be in a fight to see who wins the West. If the San Francisco 49ers were healthy, the NFC West could have four teams with winning records.

Let's take a look how the NFC West power rankings changed after this past weekend's slate of games.

4. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

The San Francisco 49ers have not moved out of the fourth spot in the NFC West power rankings. It will be tough for the 49ers to move out of last place with all of their injuries.

San Francisco fell short against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and have a tough schedule ahead of them.

Kyle Shanahan stated he expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starting QB for the #49ers next year. pic.twitter.com/fMB1vY0Aem — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 17, 2020

The 49ers have all three NFC West rivals left on their schedule. San Francisco will travel to Los Angeles and Arizona before hosting the Seahawks in the final game of the season. The 49ers at least have the opportunity to play spoiler for the three NFC West contenders.

Advertisement

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

The Seahawks dropped down two spots after losing back-to-back games to the Buffalo Bills and LA Rams.

The Seahawks seem to be slowing down as the season keeps moving along. Russell Wilson has hit a rough patch for the first time this season. Wilson has thrown four interceptions in the last two games.

Seattle Seahawks’ offense disappears during loss to the Los Angeles Rams: 10 studs and duds https://t.co/bg6i7HUG3d pic.twitter.com/5FP2GtdgXs — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) November 16, 2020

Seattle is having trouble at the wrong time with the NFC West being so tight. They need to bounce back this week against the Arizona Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football." The Seahawks are in a must-win game against the Cardinals if they want to win the NFC West division.

2. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a big win against the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. The Rams made a jump from number three to number two this week after their win.

Los Angeles holds their own destiny when it comes to the NFC West.

Advertisement

The Rams have both their divisional games against the Cardinals coming up. They also have another matchup with the Seahawks still to come.

The Rams' defense continues to improve and the offense is doing enough to keep piling up wins.

1. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)

The Arizona Cardinals bounced back after their loss to the Miami Dolphins by beating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Cardinals threw up a prayer that was hauled in by DeAndre Hopkins for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

The Cardinals were the surprise team of this NFC West division and continue to surprise people each week.

The games keep getting harder for the Cardinals, they're traveling to Seattle to play the Seahawks in a must win game. They also have two meetings with the Los Angeles Rams. The two games against the Rams could determine the NFC West division if the Cardinals can beat the Seahawks on Sunday.