NFL Power Rankings: NFC West, Week 13

The NFC West could be the most competitive division in the 2020 NFL season.

The NFC West race is far from over and will most likely go down to the final week of the 2020 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers won a huge divisional game last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals are folding right in front of our eyes.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are making the NFC West a two-team race heading into the final stretch of the 2020 NFL season. Like the NFC East, the NFC West is up for grabs for all four teams.

Let's take a look at the NFC West Week 13 NFL Power Rankings.

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with the worst case of the injury bug during the 2020 NFL season. Some how they are back in the NFL playoff race in the NFC. The 49ers have also put their names back in the NFC West discussion.

For the first time in 7 weeks, we will see Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, & Brandon Aiyuk on the field at the same time.



The Bills are about to have their hands full.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel would come out in Week 12 and put together a huge game with 133 receiving yards. The 49ers went into Los Angeles and beat division rival Rams on a last-second field goal. Even if last season's NFC Super Bowl representative misses the playoffs, the 49ers can play spoiler to other teams the rest of the way.

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

The Arizona Cardinals are hitting a roadblock late in the 2020 NFL season. The Cardinals have dropped back-to-back games. Quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled to run the football in back-to-back weeks. Murray has only rushed for 46 yards and zero touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Mind on the mission.

The Cardinals are holding on for dear life to the final spot in the 2020 NFL Playoff race for the NFC. Arizona has three teams breathing down their necks for that last spot. The 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season hurt the Cardinals bad.

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their first game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against division rival San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff struggled throwing two interceptions. The loss to the 49ers dropped the Rams out of first place in the NFC West, but that may not be a horrible thing.

The Rams are currently sitting at the number five see in the NFL playoff standings. If they can stay at number five it would put them having a road game against the struggling NFC East division winner. This is why not winning the NFC West is not the worst thing in the world for the Los Angeles Rams.

1. Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

The Seattle Seahawks moved back into first place in the NFC West with back-to-back wins. The Seahawks are heading into their Week 13 matchup with the New York Giants on a hot streak. DK Metcalf has proven once again that he is the hardest receiver to guard in the NFL.

Seattle is currently sitting at the top of the NFC West and would be hosting a home playoff game. If the NFL playoff standings stay like it is today the Seattle Seahawks would be welcoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winner of the NFC West could have a tough first round of the NFL playoffs.