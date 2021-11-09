NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Where does every AFC team stand?

It's time for the NFL power rankings for Week 10. There are a lot of teams that have found some success, while others seem to be reverting to their old ways. Five teams currently have a 5-4 record, making this week's rankings much tighter, but who has grabbed the top three spots?

Here's a look at the NFL power rankings for Week 10.

AFC Power Rankings Week 10: Which teams are climbing out of mediocrity?

#16 - Houston Texans - (1-8)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: bye

The Houston Texans continue to be the worst team in the AFC, and there seems to be no redemption for them this season. They seem to be a lock for the #2 pick in the draft and did not offload Deshaun Watson to any team. That doesn't mean they are not looking to stack their picks in the offseason, but wins don't seem to be in their immediate future.

#15 - Miami Dolphins - (2-7)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Miami Dolphins essentially won the "Toilet Bowl" when they beat the Houston Texans on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett started for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, and they barely put together enough offense to log their second win of the season. Things are still pretty bleak in South Beach.

#14 - New York Jets - (2-6)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Buffalo Bills

The New York Jets keep dropping in the power rankings, although they keep attempting to get some wins under their belt. They sadly had to rely on their third-string quarterback on Sunday, but the hope is that Mike White will be ready to play on Sunday.

#13 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-6)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Good news: the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills. Bad news: the Jaguars may have lost Trevor Lawrence to a minor injury.

They jumped up one spot in this week's power rankings as they found some way to stop the offensive prowess of the Bills.

#12 - Indianapolis Colts - (4-5)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts have been able to beat every losing team in the AFC, but they always drop the ball with more competitive teams. However, they do keep pace with said teams. Until they can beat playoff-hopeful teams, they will continue toeing the line at the bottom of the power rankings.

#11 - Kansas City Chiefs - (5-4)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs have won a game, but they have still fallen in the power rankings. They are still not a very convincing winning team, especially since their offense has stalled completely. They could barely beat a Rodgers-less Packers team, and also barely beat out the New York Giants.

#10 - Denver Broncos - (5-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos climbed a bit in this week's power rankings, and they did so by achieving a statement win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Back-to-back wins have brought new life to this Broncos team that lost four in a row previously. Bridgewater has once again been able to find his groove.

