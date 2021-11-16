NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Where does every AFC team stand?

Here are the Week 11 AFC power rankings. There has been a definite shakeup for teams that were in the bottom half up until this point. The Patriots have been smashing their way past opponents and staking their claim as a potential playoff team. The Raiders and the Browns have dropped and are beginning to fade into obscurity.

AFC Power Rankings Week 11: How far have the Patriots climbed?

#16 - Houston Texans - (1-8)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Tennessee Titans

Even with their bye week, the Texans remain at the bottom of the power rankings for the entire NFL. The Detroit Lions have a tie against the Steelers and could be looking a great deal better than the Texans now. The Texans' season is over and it is likely they are all but planning to clean house at the end of the season.

#15 - New York Jets - (2-7)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets thought they had found a diamond in the rough when Mike White started for the injured Zach Wilson. After a 400-yard game, the new Jets quarterback threw four interceptions as the Jets were destroyed by the Bills. The Jets are a loss away from being last in the power rankings.

#14 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-7)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars began pumping hope into their season with a power rankings spot after a huge win against the surging Bills. However, that appears to be a fluke after they lost to the Colts. Trevor Lawrence went 16-35 and 162 yards in this disappointing loss. The Jaguars should just worry about building around Lawrence for next season.

#13 - Miami Dolphins - (3-7)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins are starting to show signs of life and have climbed a couple of spots in this week's power rankings.

Back-to-back wins have proved they are not yet ready to hang up the gloves for the 2021 season. More importantly, the Dolphins' 2020 defense emerged to completely shut down the Ravens' offensive attack last Thursday.

#12 - Indianapolis Colts - (5-5)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: Buffalo Bills

Even with back-to-back wins, the Indianapolis Colts will remain in place for this week's power rankings. Everyone expected the Colts to remain as a bottom-shelf team, but they are currently .500. They did beat the Jets and the Jaguars in the last two games, so there's nothing to write home about.

#11 - Cleveland Browns - (5-5)

Previous Rank: 6

Next Week: vs. Detroit Lions

The Browns seem to have regressed even further. The growing consensus also seems to be that Baker Mayfield may not be the long-term answer at quarterback, which has led to a massive plummet in the power rankings. The Patriots broke open an immensely flawed team that started the season hot. The Browns may no longer be in playoff talks.

#10 - Denver Broncos - (5-5)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: bye

The Denver Broncos are going from a very good team to one that can't seem to get out of its way. They won a big game against the Cowboys but then got destroyed by the Eagles.

The Broncos will need to figure out quickly if they are going to be competitive or not, or suffer plummeting in the power rankings.

