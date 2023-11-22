NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Cowboys rise, Bengals panic, 49ers send a warning

Each week, the NFL power rankings change based on each team's performance that week. As things currently stand, the Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 9-1. The Baltimore Ravens currently have the best record in the AFC at 8-3 and the Carolina Panthers have the worst record at 1-9.

This past week saw many games that affected many team's rankings.

Here are the top 15 teams in the NFL entering Week 12:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

#15 Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

The Indianapolis Colts surprisingly are in the better half of the list even with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The Colts are only two games behind the Jaguars in the AFC South and as of now could still fight for a playoff appearance.

#14 Minnesota Vikings (6-5)

Josh Dobbs has done very well since arriving in Minnesota after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles. The Vikings are 6-5 and have won five out of their last six games, including a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. They are expected to get All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson back this week, and it will be interesting to see how he and Dobbs connect.

#13 Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league. They just recently lost a close game to their division rival, the Cleveland Browns but are still alive in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers have won four out of their last six games and have a favorable next three games versus the Bengals, Cardinals and Patriots.

#12 Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

The Seattle Seahawks are having another good season under quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks are just one game behind the San Francisco 49ers but are 10 spots down from them in the rankings. Seattle needs a few statement victories in order for them to climb this list, but they very well could be a playoff team again.

#11 Buffalo Bills (6-5)

Prior to Sunday's victory over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills lost three out of their last four games, going on a mid-season slump. With a dominant 32-6 victory this week, they showed their potential and that they're one a team that can still compete in the AFC.

#10 Cleveland Browns (7-3)

The Cleveland Browns have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and it's led them to many victories this season. The Browns are currently just a half-game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North division. Deshaun Watson was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Still, with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they picked up a close divisional battle win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns could still sneak their way into the playoffs.

#9 Houston Texans (6-4)

The Houston Texans, led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, have been one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL this season. The Texans beat the Cardinals, Bengals and Buccaneers in their last three games.

#8 Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

The Dallas Cowboys have won four out of their last five games and have played very well at times. Two of their losses have come to the two best teams in the NFC, the Eagles and 49ers. Most of their games have been lopsided victories against weaker teams such as the Patriots, Giants, Jets, Panthers and Rams. Dallas will be tested in the second half of the season as they have games against the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions and Seahawks.

#7 Miami Dolphins (7-3)

The Miami Dolphins have the best offense in the league and the most explosive roster. Between Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane when he's healthy, the offense has the capability to put up 50+ points on any given Sunday. They were able to muscle out a close 20-13 victory over the Antonio Pierce-led Raiders this past week to improve to 7-3 and remain as one of the top dogs in the AFC.

#6 Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big turnaround victory in Week 11, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14 after losing the 49ers by 30 points the week before. With Zay Jones back in the lineup, Calvin Ridley was able to explode again, scoring two touchdowns and recording over 100 receiving yards. Jacksonville will face the Houston Texans for a second time this season and have the chance to show they're one of the best teams with a win this team against their division foe.

#5 Kansas City Chiefs (7-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs are now tied for second place in the AFC with a 7-3 record. The Chiefs lost a close 21-17 game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night. The Chiefs had a few opportunities to take a lead late in the game, but a few dropped passes led to their loss. They could very well play the Eagles again in February, as they're still one of the best teams in the AFC.

#4 Detroit Lions (8-2)

The Detroit Lions are currently 8-2 and look like one of the best teams in the NFL. Following their close 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11, they're off to their best start since the 1960s and look like a team that could compete for a Super Bowl. Head coach Dan Campbell has won over the city of Detroit and has flipped the franchise around from one of the worst teams to one of the best in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

#3 Baltimore Ravens (8-3)

The Baltimore Ravens hold the best record in the AFC at 8-3. Lamar Jackson has had another MVP-like season and has led the Ravens offense to being one of the league's best. They just beat their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 last week, but they lost TE Mark Andrew for the season with a leg injury.

#2 San Francisco 49ers (7-3)

The San Francisco 49ers are back! After a mid-season slump, where they lost three straight after starting 5-0, the 49ers have won two in a row and seem to be healthy again. During their three-game skid, they had a few key players banged up, namely Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. Now that they've gotten healthier in recent weeks, it's shown in their victories against the Jaguars (34-3) and the Buccaneers (27-14.) They're undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NFL at the moment.

#1 Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

The Philadelphia Eagles showed this past Monday night that they are the top dog in the NFL. They hold the best record in the NFL at 9-1 and are the best all-around team. Last year, they held the best record for much of the season and earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They'll be looking to replicate that same success this year, and they're on pace to do so.

Best of the rest in the NFL

Here are the remaining teams ranked in the NFL Week 12 power rankings:

#16 Denver Broncos

#17 New Orleans Saints

#18 Los Angeles Chargers

#19 Cincinnati Bengals

#20 Las Vegas Raiders

#21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#22 Green Bay Packers

#23 Los Angeles Rams

#24 Washington Commanders

#25 Tennessee Titans

#26 Atlanta Falcons

#27 New York Jets

#28 Chicago Bears

#29 Arizona Cardinals

#30 New York Giants

#31 New England Patriots

#32 Carolina Panthers