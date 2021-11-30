NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where does every AFC team stand?

The NFL Power Rankings for Week 13 are here. Middle AFC teams continue to shuffle their places in the power rankings, while bottom-shelf teams continue to battle one another for potential top-five picks in the 2022 NFL Draft by continually losing games. The Dolphins are now on a winning streak and could keep climbing should they keep taking down tougher teams. There is also a new #1 team at the conference.

AFC Power Rankings Week 13: Who has claimed the #1 spot?

#16 - Houston Texans - (2-9)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans gave the NFL world hope in that they could turn their season around with an upset win over the Titans, but that proved to be a fluke as they dropped the ball against the Jets and looked to be all but a terrible team yet again. They return to the bottom of the AFC power rankings. The Jets even attempted to help the Texans win with a terrible Zach Wilson interception.

#15 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-9)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs.

Nothing is redeemable for the Jaguars' season other than the fact that they took down the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks ago. Is Trevor Lawrence the future quarterback for the Jaguars? They will need to do some heavy rebuilding to put the pieces around Lawrence to determine that, as they have done little to nothing to ensure he is successful. The Jaguars always seem to be in a perpetual rebuild and have nearly fallen to the bottom of the power rankings.

#14 - New York Jets - (3-8)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Jets keep teetering between wanting to win games and throwing their offensive plans right out the window. Costly turnovers seem to be the M.O. for the Jets this season. Wilson nearly gave the game away with a terrible shovel pass that led to a 14-3 deficit for the Jets. But they rebounded nicely against the Texans to log their third win of the season and a small boost in the power rankings.

#13 - Miami Dolphins - (5-7)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. New York Giants

It would be nice to rank the Dolphins out of the near basement of the AFC power rankings, as they have now gone on a four-game winning streak and managed to take down a tough Panthers team.

Their defense shined and Tua Tagovailoa carved up the #2 rated pass defense in the league. Things are starting to look up for a team that was once 1-7.

#12 - Pittsburgh Steelers - (5-5)

Previous Rank: 8

Next Week: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just a roller coaster of wins and losses at this point. There is no definite answer in pegging them as a good or awful team, and they have fallen in the power rankings. They are seemingly just stuck in limbo. However, T.J. Watt was recently placed on the Covid/Reserve list, which should make getting wins that much more difficult for the team.

#11 - Cleveland Browns - (6-6)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: bye

The Cleveland Browns lost a tough game against the Ravens and have fallen a bit in this week's power rankings. They nearly beat the Lions and lost to the Ravens, who are chock full of injuries. This Browns team is a conundrum that doesn't seem to have the makings of a playoff team.

#10 - Las Vegas Raiders - (6-5)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Washington Football Team

Yes, the Raiders beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but that is one win out of their last four. The Raiders have a tough team, there is no doubt about that, but they just keep losing games they shouldn't be losing.

The Raiders jumped in the power rankings this week, but only slightly.

