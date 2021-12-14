NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Where does every AFC team stand?

Here are the Week 15 AFC power rankings. The bottom of the barrel teams remain the same, and the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in that same conversation for the second week in a row.

Some teams have found a bit of success, ensuring their short climbs up the power rankings, but teams like the Dolphins, the Colts and the Patriots have moved slightly lower in position only due to their late bye weeks. Where does every AFC team stand?

AFC Power Rankings Week 15: Who has claimed the #1 spot?

#16 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-11)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Houston Texans

Believe it or not, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now the worst team in the league. They belong at the bottom of the power rankings for this week. They have little to no redeeming factors in their team, and Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions, leaving many to wonder if he might be a bust.

#15 - Houston Texans - (2-11)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans moved up one spot in this week's power rankings only because Davis Mills is now their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season and had a nice game against the Seahawks, where he threw for 331 yards. Not bad for a rookie.

#14 - New York Jets - (3-10)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets keep their place near the bottom of the power rankings and the AFC, as they continually lose games by double digits. However, Zach Wilson didn't throw any interceptions this week, so that's gotta be a plus, right? Still, the Jets will need a serious overhaul in the offseason to keep pace with the rest of the AFC East.

#13 - Las Vegas Raiders - (6-7)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Cleveland Browns

The once-great Las Vegas Raiders just can't seem to figure things out any longer. Derek Carr is easily the most talented player on this team and is not being helped whatsoever.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Before the game, the Raiders were spotted holding a team huddle on the Chiefs' logo.



Then on the first down of the game, the Chiefs scoop 'n scored 😅 Before the game, the Raiders were spotted holding a team huddle on the Chiefs' logo.Then on the first down of the game, the Chiefs scoop 'n scored 😅 https://t.co/OJ7O0HPM6C

There are growing rumors that he might be traded in the offseason, which would probably be a great idea. He needs a new team.

#12 - Pittsburgh Steelers - (6-6-1)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have secured a much-needed win, but they are still not a great team by any means. Roethlisberger continues to play above his actual ability to help the team secure wins. However, the Steelers are now without TJ Watt again, and that removes most of their skill level and their power rankings spot.

#11 - Denver Broncos - (7-6)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Denver Broncos smashed on the Detroit Lions, so they get a small bump in the power rankings. It's only one spot, and they still seem to be teetering between being a terrible team and a mediocre team. Still, they are considered in the wild-card playoff conversation, and that matters.

#10 - Miami Dolphins - (6-7)

Previous Rank: 9

Next Week: vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins have fallen slightly in this week's power rankings, only due to their bye week, but mostly because they have lost all three of their starting running backs to Covid-19.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



All three backs on Miami’s 53-man roster now have COVID, leaving the status of Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Another one: #Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19, per sources.All three backs on Miami’s 53-man roster now have COVID, leaving the status of Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in doubt for Sunday’s game against the #Jets Another one: #Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. All three backs on Miami’s 53-man roster now have COVID, leaving the status of Lindsay, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed in doubt for Sunday’s game against the #Jets.

That's right, they are without all three starting running backs and Jevon Holland, who is their star rookie safety. All are vaccinated, so they may just make it back to the starting lineup.

