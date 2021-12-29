NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where does every AFC team stand?

The AFC power rankings have been shaken up as of late, and with that comes the process of determining which teams are playoff-bound.

The majority of the teams chasing a coveted playoff berth are only separated by one win. The final two weeks of the season are going to get interesting, to say the least.

Apart from the Texans, the Jaguars and the Jets, most AFC teams have a strong shot to still make a run at the playoffs. Here are the Week 17 power rankings.

AFC Power Rankings Week 17: Who has claimed the #1 spot?

#16 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-13)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. New England Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season is as lost as ever, and there are only a few redeeming factors for the team. Even Trevor Lawrence is being pegged as a potential bust for the team. After firing Urban Meyer, the team was able to let go of some drama. Jaguars fans must look to the 2022 season as the team still remains at the bottom of the power rankings.

#15 - Houston Texans - (4-11)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Houston Texans look to be wanting to play "season ruiner". They did just that when they dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans won a big game, but they are still going to remain at the bottom of the AFC power rankings because this team is still rather messy.

#14 - New York Jets - (4-11)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New York Jets won the "toilet bowl" by beating out fellow AFC bottom-dwellers, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though they got a win, that doesn't allow them to climb much in the power rankings this week. However, Zach Wilson might not be that much of a lost cause for the team.

#13 - Denver Broncos - (7-8)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos were once a strong team in the AFC, but week by week they have been reminded of the fact that they sorely need a leader in their locker room to hoist them to a playoff berth.

Teddy Bridgewater is not the quarterback of the future, but there are Russell Wilson and possibly Aaron Rodgers to think about in the 2022 offseason. The Broncos keep their #13 spot in the power rankings.

Teddy Bridgewater is not the quarterback of the future, but there are Russell Wilson and possibly Aaron Rodgers to think about in the 2022 offseason. The Broncos keep their #13 spot in the power rankings.

#12 - Cleveland Browns - (7-8)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have all but failed their season and their AFC power rankings spot after losing to both the Raiders and the Packers. In their defense, they held strong and nearly beat both teams, but Kareem Hunt just can't do everything. The Browns have made a valiant effort this season, but may need to reevaluate their quarterback room now.

#11 - Pittsburgh Steelers - (7-7-1)

Previous Rank: 9

Next Week: vs. Cleveland Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their season and their power rankings spot by getting absolutely destroyed by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC, so that stands to reason they would deal such damage on the Steelers. It sounds as if Big Ben and possibly Coach Tomlin might be ending their seasons with the team. That's the rumor, at least.

#10 - Las Vegas Raiders - (8-7)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders have been battling their way back into contention for the playoffs. They have also jumped slightly in this week's power rankings, but it's still not convincing that they are a team that is fully ready for a playoff run. They beat both the Broncos and the Browns in their last two games, but barely. Now they face a truly tough opponent in the Colts.

