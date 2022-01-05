NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Where does every AFC team stand?

The final week of NFL games is here and so is the last entry into the power rankings for the regular season. It has truly been a journey for all AFC teams involved, with some shocking the league and becoming some of the strongest teams throughout the NFL. This final week will see the remaining teams in the hunt secure their trips to the postseason. The battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers should prove to be extremely exciting.

Here are the NFL power rankings for week 18.

AFC Power Rankings Week 18: Who has claimed the #1 spot?

#16 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-14)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars' season has been full of disappointment as they have consistently remained at the bottom of the league and power rankings. Trevor Lawrence might not be the quarterback of the future, but then again that could be due to the incompetence of how Urban Meyer used him. Now all that is left is to look towards the 2022 season.

#15 - New York Jets - (4-12)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Buffalo Bills

The New York Jets have had some flashes in their season but have mostly been near the bottom three of the power rankings this entire time. However, it seems as though with the right players around Zach Wilson, he could turn into a pretty capable quarterback. He certainly seems to be more capable than Lawrence.

#14 - Houston Texans - (4-12)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans have shown some fight through a mostly disappointing season. They have moved through the bottom level of the power rankings a lot. They did beat the Los Angeles Chargers and could very well take down their divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans, in the final game of the season. That would be some poetic justice for the Texans.

#13 - Cleveland Browns - (7-9)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

There is a lot of growing concern that the Cleveland Browns are a quarterback away from becoming a truly competitive team in the AFC.

They have fallen to their lowest position in the power rankings all season. Things might point towards the Browns wanting to get rid of Baker Mayfield in the offseason.

#12 - Denver Broncos - (7-9)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have also had a mostly disappointing season and are also one quarterback away from becoming a true powerhouse in the AFC. They have bounced around in the power rankings but ultimately end up in the bottom five. Now that Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available, the Broncos might land a solid quarterback.

#11 - Baltimore Ravens - (8-8)

Previous Rank: 8

Next Week: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday's game will hold much more importance for the Baltimore Ravens and the Steelers. The Ravens need a win and some help to secure their trip to the playoffs. However, they have fallen quite a bit in the power rankings this week. The Ravens are looking to end their season against their divisional rivals and could be the last team to either beat or be beaten by Big Ben.

#10 - Miami Dolphins - (8-8)

Previous Rank: 7

Next Week: vs. New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins completely fell under pressure to return to the playoffs as they were dismantled by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hasn't received the same fanfare as the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase or New England Patriots' Mac Jones, but he's been every bit as good, if not better, than both during their rookie campaigns.”



- Bleacher Report “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hasn't received the same fanfare as the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase or New England Patriots' Mac Jones, but he's been every bit as good, if not better, than both during their rookie campaigns.” - Bleacher Report https://t.co/Ki54FxxfQL

Now they have nothing left to play for, except to take down their divisional rivals, the New Engla9nd Patriots. The Dolphins have fallen a few spots in the final week of the power rankings.

